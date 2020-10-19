Foley tells Cabinet schools can remain open in Level 5, despite challenges

Education Minister Norma Foley told her Cabinet colleagues tonight that keeping schools open would not be without challenges – but didn’t express doubts about being able to achieve it.

After the Cabinet meeting, she reaffirmed her commitment to supporting schools to sustain the safe operation following the Government decision to move to Level 5 restrictions.

Ms Foley later spoke to teacher union leaders to offer reassurance and to express a willingness to engage with them on the concerns they have.

Officials from the Department of Education and Public Health will brief teacher leaders and other education stakeholders tomorrow on the public health advice underpinning the decision to keep schools open.

In a statement after tonight’s Cabinet meeting. Ms Foley said “a significant factor in the decision to move to Level 5 is that by doing so we can support our schools to continue to operate safely and sustainably during the pandemic.

“The decision recognises the overwhelming evidence from our public health experts, that schools are a safe environment for our school communities, children and staff members.

Schools close on Friday for mid-term break, Ms Foley is anticipating a return on Monday November 2.

But rising infection in the community increases the risk to schools and, when they reopen, the minister said she was urging “everyone to continue to comply fully with the measures in place, knowing that we all have a real role to play in suppressing the virus and keeping it safe for children to attend school.”

Ms Foley said school communities had put enormous effort and energy into re-opening safely in the first half of the term and had been supported by significant investment to support all infection prevention and control measures recommended by the public health authorities.

She said schools were playing their part and working hard to stay safe and ”they need the support of us all.”

The minister said Nphet had reviewed the national experience of school reopening to date, including the epidemiological data and information gathered through case and outbreak management.

"Having considered this evidence, Nphet has recommended that schools remain open during Level 5 restrictions, even in the current trajectory of the disease."

As of today, latest data from public health shows that 10,513 students and teachers have been involved in mass testing. This has resulted in the detection of 246 additional cases.

This equates to a positive detection rate of 2pc of additional detected cases, compared with a rate of over 7pc in the wider community.

Read More

Online Editors