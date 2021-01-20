Foley forced to abandon the partial re-opening of schools

The Government has been forced to abandon plans for a partial re-opening of schools in the face of union opposition.

Education Minister Norma Foley has conceded that the phased return for thousands of vulnerable pupils cannot go ahead because of lack of co-operation.

She said it was “regrettable”.

It follows a decision by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa, representing special needs assistants (SNAs), to reject proposals for reopening.

The move comes as a major blow to parents of children with special needs, the pupils who lost out most during the schools lockdown in 2020 .

It also makes a full return to school on February 1 increasingly doubtful if Covid infection rates remain high.

At the heart of the unions’ opposition are high Covid infection rates and what school staff see as a conflict in asking them to go back to work when the general public is told to stay at home.

Last night Ms Foley said it was the first time that unions had refused to accept the advice provided by public health specialists.

She said Ireland was an outlier in the EU in not having in-person provision available for students with special educational needs at this time.

The minister also noted that the INTO represented teachers both in the Republic and in Northern Ireland and many schools in the North were currently providing in-person teaching to children with special needs.

”It is regrettable that similar cannot be achieved here,” she said.

Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan also picked up on that point, saying: “If special educational setting can remain open as essential services in other jurisdictions, including in Northern Ireland, there is be no reason why it should not possible here.”

Ms Foley said it was ”hugely important to provide in-person learning to this vulnerable cohort of children, and I regret that that this has not been possible”.

She said her department had been seeking to support in-school provision for just over 23,000 children – 4pc of those who would attend during a full re-opening – the children who experience the greatest difficulty with remote learning.

“The needs of this group of students are such that no-one should be in any doubt of the importance of this goal, and its urgency.”

She said the concerns and fears of teachers and SNAs had been well articulated, and she and her officials had listened carefully.

“We have addressed the concerns raised in relation to safety, including making public health officials available to education partner representatives, and subsequently facilitating three of the most senior public health officials in the country to communicate directly with teachers and SNAs."

As part of efforts yesterday to meet the concerns of union leaders and their members, they were offered more flexible arrangements for staff who wanted to take unpaid or parental leave instead of returning to work immediately, along with stretching the phased re-opening over a week, up to January 27.

But in a joint statement after separate meetings of their executives, the INTO and Fórsa said efforts had failed and they called for a postponement of the partial re-opening. They want further discussions on how to “achieve improved safety measures including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services”.

