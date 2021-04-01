Foley aware vaccine changes being considered before Cabinet meeting 

Education Minister Norma Foley knew about the possibility of an overhaul to the Covid vaccination roll-out before Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The clear impression after Tuesday’s meeting was that Ms Foley and was caught unawares by the move to change the vaccine allocation strategy.

The effect of the change - to an age-based system - is to remove the prioritisation for certain occupational groups, including teachers and special needs assistants (SNA), which is sparking outrage.

While the minister may have been in the dark about the final recommendation brought to Cabinet, she was clearly aware of the potential for change.

In reply to a query, the Department of Education stated that its secretary general, Seán Ó Foghlú, who is a member of the Covid-19 Oversight Committee, was told at a meeting on Wednesday March 24, that changes were being considered by the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC).

A Department confirmed that Ms Foley “was made aware that the NIAC was in the process of considering changes to the vaccine allocation strategy.

“The Minister became aware of the output of that process when the Minister for Health brought a memo to cabinet.”

It is not known when Mr Ó Foghlú advised the minister that changes were being considered.

The changes were flagged at meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee on Monday, but Ms Foley was not at that meeting.

Unions representing teacher and SNAs are furious at their members being pushed down the vaccination list and want the decision reversed

Apart from the decision to deprioritise school staff, unions are angry that there was no warning or consultation about the move.

Now that it is confirmed that the minister and her secretary general knew of the potential for change before Tuesday, unions will want to know why that wasn’t shared and discussed with them.

Representatives of teacher unions met with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Dr Kevin Kelleher of NIAC this evening where the rationale for the changes was outlined.

Vaccination is a highly sensitive issue for school staff and their original placing on the prioritisation list put them among the first 30pc of the population to be innoculated.

In the difficult negotiations about re-opening schools last term, assurances were given that they would be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a new report shows that , up to this week, Ireland was among 19 of 30 countries in a global survey where teachers were prioritised for Covid vaccinations.

The analysis from the international think-tank, the OECD, explores impact of the pandemic on school education and includes a section on teacher vaccinations.

It notes that the innoculation of teachers, together with measures such as social distancing and strict hygiene practices, can contribute to making in-person teachingsafer.

It also points to the difficult decisions facing Government with a limited initial supply of vaccines and competing health objectives, such as relieving the healthcare system and protecting the most vulnerable

OECD researchers gathered data up to last Monday, March 29, the day before the Cabinet announced a change in the vaccination roll-out schedule.

At that point Ireland was listed as among 19 of 30 countries where teachers were on a priority list. The others were Austria, Chile, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, the Russian Federation, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.

In Germany, staff in early childhood settings and primary schools were in second priority group, along with 70-80 year olds and people with particular diseases .

In countries such as Belgium, Costa Rica, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, teachers were either subject to the same vaccination schedule as the general population, or the schedule for teachers’ vaccination had not been defined.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Online Editors