Flexible campus accommodation at DCU among plans for students return to university

Students attending Dublin City University (DCU) in the autumn are being offered a flexible approach to campus accommodation including booking for specific days, weeks or months for the academic year ahead.

The unprecedented approach to renting out rooms in campus residences reflects the dramatic change to college life anticipated because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Like all other third-level colleges, DCU is planning for a situation where not all students will be on campus at the same time, with a hybrid tuition model combining online and face to face classes.

DCU has announced that lectures will be primarily online with students attending campus for face-to-face laboratory classes, practical sessions, and small group interactions, where possible.

“In these circumstances, it is clear that all students will not be on campus at the same time, and that it is highly unlikely that any given student would need to be on campus more than a small number of days per week,“ the college stated today.

As a consequence, DCU added, the accommodation requirements of students in the coming year will be very different from normal.

The university’s plans are guided by public health advice and the constraints of social distancing, which is currently based on individuals being separated by two metres, although that may change.

DCU is encouraging existing and prospective students to book accommodation as normal but described the arrangements for this year as highly flexible.

The allocation of on-campus residences will take place in early June through the normal lottery process for all students who have applied for rooms and any student who receives an offer of a room will be able to secure it by means of a fully refundable deposit.

Then, once degree programme timetables have been issued, students with room offers will have two weeks to confirm whether or not they need accommodation for the full semester or for specific dates (e.g. specific days, weeks or months), and their deposit will be applied accordingly.

If their timetable is such that they decide that they no longer require any accommodation, then their deposit will be refunded in full.

Any student, who is not successful in the lottery for the allocation of rooms, will have the opportunity to book short-term stays through DCU Campus Residences, subject to the availability of rooms over the course of the academic year.

DCU President Professor Brian MacCraith said it was a radically different model for on-campus university accommodation, but reflected “the new circumstances for students and, from our discussions with them, we are confident that it addresses their needs in an adaptable fashion.”

Meanwhile, the board of University of Limerick (UL) subsidiary company Plassey Campus Centre Ltd. (PCC), which manages UL’s on-campus student residences, has approved the return of rental income to the students who left their accommodation on foot of the government’s decision to close the University campus in March.

Each student will be refunded rent from the date they vacated their student residence to the end of their semester licence term. The full amount being refunded is €3.45 million.

All other universities had previously agreed to a refund of rental income to students, who left their campus accommodation because of the Covid-19 crisis.

While DCU is the first university to announce new arrangements around on-campus accommodation, the shape of the return to higher education is emerging as colleges prepare and publish their plans.

As well as blended approaches to teaching and learning, with students attending campus on a rotational basis, the year ahead will see other big changes including full or partial cancellation of Erasmus programmes.

The country’s largest university, UCD, is planning to start orientation for first years on September 14 and college authorities are working on the detail of that, but it is likely to be virtual. Teaching for all students will start on September 21.

Among its guiding principles as it teases through the new operational arrangements is that campus activities with more than 50 people present in the same room will not be undertaken until public health guidelines stipulate that these are permissible.

Its plans include live-streaming of lectures, with a reduced number of students physically present, and ‘flipped classes’, whereby pre-recorded lectures are watched beforehand and interactions with students changed to smaller or online discussions.

UCD President Professor Andrew Deeks said physical mixing between students from different cohorts would be minimised and, where possible, students will work in stable groups or pods when on campus, facilitating contact tracing if required.”

The university is proposing that all core modules will have elements delivered in person on the campus. In order to limit physical mixing, the choice of elective modules may be restricted.

University authorities are continuing to consult on teaching and assessment, and it has also formed two working groups to plan the broader campus experience, one on campus facilities, such as restaurants and the sports centre, and the other on residences.The University of Limerick, where the term starts on September 28, is preparing for a social distancing regime where it is likely that only 20pc of students and staff would be on campus at any one time. A college spokesperson said the various permutations of how that would work were being examined.

Priority for face to face teaching will be given to modules where learning outcomes cannot be achieved through virtual delivery or where face-to-face delivery is a professional accreditation requirement.

Meanwhile as it plans for a future living with the threat of the virus, UL hopes that a new institute for the study of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, announced for the college may, in time, allow it to conduct testing for the virus among the college community.

The Mid-West Institute for Infectious Diseases, which as secured €3.5m from the JP McManus Pro-Am 2021, will inform future planning for the response to COVID-19 and potential future outbreaks of other notifiable diseases.

UL hopes that the institute will act as a regional testing and resulting centre for this and potential future viral outbreaks.

DCU has pencilled in Monday September 21 as the start date for first years, when they will begin a phased programme of orientation on campus and specific supports to prepare them for online learning, with existing students returning two weeks later on October 5.

Trinity College Dublin is finalising its plans fo rhte 2020/21 year and expects to announce details next week.

At Maynooth University (NU) continuing students are starting back on September 28, while the anticipated date for first years is orientation week, beginning September 21.

UCC and NUI Galway have set September 28 as the start dates for their new term, with further details to follow.

