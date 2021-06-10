First year college classes must not start before September 27- students 

Second-level student leaders say teaching of first years in third-level colleges must start no earlier than September 27, following the announcement that Leaving Cert result won’t issue until September 3

Colleges have been reviewing their schedules and some, including UCD, DCU, UCC, NUI Galway and Maynooth University, have decided on a September 27 start for tuition, but details are awaited from across the sector.

The Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU) is also calling on ministers to ensure that first years’ are not squeezed out of the accommodation market because of the delayed results.

And the ISSU is seeking certainty that students who have applied to EU universities will not lose out on places because of the delayed release of results.

CAO Round 1 will issue on September 7, with the second round following on September 20, meaning that most college places will be allocated by September 22, the closing date for Round 2 acceptances

Where colleges have already decided on a September 27 start for first year tuition, they will run an orientation programme, in the week beginning September 20.

ISSU President Reuban Murray said was “completely in the power of the individual colleges to move back their start date for students and change the accommodation arrangements for incoming first years.

“This transition is going to be a challenge for students but if all stakeholders come together, then we can work together to find a feasible solution.”

As well as seeking maximum flexibility around arrangements for booking on-campus accommodation for first years, the ISSU also wants Government representatives to meet with private student accommodation providers.

The ISSU is also concerned for students who have applied to the UK and EU.

UK’s centralised applications agency, UCAS, has announced September 8 as the “advisory” deadline for acceptances – a day later than previously announced – who has brought some relief.

But Mr Murray said there were “still no answers for the hundreds of students applying to universities in places like the Netherlands, Poland, Italy and Germany.

“Some students are facing result deadlines of August 26th, and not starting this year may exclude them from applying for grants in the future. There is real worry - and we need to give these students clarity as soon as possible”.

The Department of Education is working with the Department of Further and Higher Education are liaising with EU countries to ensure that the same flexibility is extended to the Leaving Certificate 2021 candidates, as was accorded last year.

However, the departments have also advised that students who have applied for third-level places outside of Ireland engage with these institutions to notify them of the results date and to confirm their position.