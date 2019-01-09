Fired up: Students ready for blast-off at Young Scientists show

Thousands of students will descend on the RDS today as the 55th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition gets under way.

The annual extravaganza will bring together some of Ireland's brightest young minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2019. President Michael D Higgins will officially open the exhibition at a special ceremony today presented by broadcaster Aidan Power and TG4's Roisin Ni Thomáin.

Pupils Sophie Kelly (16), Rachelle Biayi (16) and Karl Fitzpatrick (15), from Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle, were getting fired up with scientific experiments yesterday.

Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, said he was looking forward to welcoming the next wave of future scientists and entrepreneurs to the RDS.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday. The overall winner will be presented with a cheque for €7,500, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and will go forward to represent Ireland at the 31st EU Contest for Young Scientists in Bulgaria this September.

Irish Independent