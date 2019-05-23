Final Year students in Dundalk IT told they must resit an exam after test paper 'compromised'

Final year agriculture students in Dundalk Institute of Technology have been told they must all resit an exam after a test paper had been “compromised”.

The college has now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the isolated incident, affecting about 20 pupils.

It’s understood that a number of those taking the exam on farm management had gained access to the questions beforehand.

In a statement, the Head of School of Health & Science, Dr Edel Healy said the retest is due to take place on Friday or at a later date.

“On the 20th May 2019 Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) became aware that an examination paper sat by final year students on one programme on the 14th May 2019 was compromised.

“As a result of this isolated incident, a decision was made by the School of Health & Science at DkIT to request that all students in the class must re-sit the examination on Friday 24th May 2019 or at a later date to be decided in August.

“After careful consideration, this approach was deemed to be the most appropriate and fair course of action for our students, in line with DkIT’s Assessments and Standards Policy.

“All students affected by this situation have now been contacted and reassured that any repeat exams if required after the August sitting will be scheduled prior to the completion of the Autumn Exam Board process.

“This will ensure that all successful students may be conferred in November as planned,” she said.

Ms Healy added that the college recognises that this situation has caused additional stress and inconvenience to its students.

“We continue to provide support and guidance to students via our Academic School and our Student Services Office.

“The Library evening study hours have been extended to enable students to avail of this facility in advance of their exam.

“All affected students have also been informed that they may contact their Head of Department or Head of School, should they have any further questions or concerns.”

“The protection of academic integrity and assessment is of the utmost importance at DkIT and the Institute follows best practice to ensure security of its examinations process. As part of the current investigation, an extensive review of our examination processes and procedures will be carried out.”

