Fewer than one in three students and parents rate Covid online learning as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’

Fewer than one in three full-time third-level students or parents of school children rated the Covid remote learning experience as ‘excellent’ or +’good’, according to a Central Statistics Office (CSO) survey.

Overall, more than two in five (42pc) of those whose educational course continued on an online basis described it as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ – with the other 58pc evenly split between ‘fair’ or ‘poor’.

The insights into online education are the latest from CSO’s Our Lives Online Remote Learning Pulse survey of almost 10,000 adults, conducted last November, in which students and parents were asked a series of questions.

The digital divide played a key role with almost half (47pc) of those who rated their home broadband as ‘poor’, also rating their online education experience during the pandemic as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’.

This figure almost halved to one in four (25pc) for those who rated their home broadband who reported that their home broadband was ‘excellent’.

All schools and third-level colleges pivoted to remote teaching and learning between March and summer 2020, after the pandemic hit.

Online education remained the only or main option for third-level students in the 2020/21 year, while school pupils spent up to a term learning from home after Christmas 2021.

The virtual experience differed depending on the age of the student and whether a course was part-time or full-time

Among parents of primary school aged children, fewer than three in 10 (29pc) rated their children’s online education experience as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’. The approval rating was slightly higher, 31pc, for parents of post-primary pupils and at 35pc for parents of third-level students.

Third-level students aged 18-24, who make up the single biggest cohort of higher education enrolments, were least impressed with their online education.

According to the survey, one on four, 26pc, rated the experience as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’, while 41pc described it as ‘poor’, also the highest level of dissatisfaction among all student age groups.

Many in the 18-24 cohort may have transitioned from school to college during the period and struggled not only with the move to more independent learning, but also having to do it online.

By comparison, two-thirds of those aged 45 years and over were happy with the online education experience, and the poor rating fell to as low as 8pc among this group.

The online education experience also varied depending on whether the student was full time or part time, with fewer than one in three (29pc) full-timers rating it as excellent or good, rising to 61pc among part-timers.

CSO’s Dermot Kinane said they also asked participants about the appeal of remote or blended learning in the event of a return to education

Overall, almost three-quarters (74pc) of those who plan to return to education said they would be more likely to choose a course that consisted of remote or blended learning, with those aged 35 - 44 years in the age group and those with an honours degree most likely to do so.

Three-quarters (76pc) of those in employment who plan to return to education in the future said they would choose a course that consisted of remote or blended learning.

The CSO cautions that the findings cannot be fully generalised to the entire Irish population, as the people who answered the questionnaire were not chosen at random from the population.

But it adds that even with this caveat, it hopes report provides a valuable insight into remote learning in Ireland.