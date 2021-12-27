Fee-paying schools say they are unfairly treated and are seeking more State support

The State foots the bill for most staff in fee-paying schools, at a cost of about €100m a year, but the sector says it is unfairly treated and is seeking more taxpayer support.

While the State pays for one teacher for every 19 pupils in schools in the free education system, it pays for one teacher for every 23 pupils in private schools.

Critics argue that the Government should not support fee-paying schools at all, but the counter argument is that if there were no fee-paying schools, the State would have to pay for the staff elsewhere.

Private schools don’t get other Department of Education grants such as for buildings, and the issue has become more of a bone of contention during the Covid era.

While State funding for schools generally has increased as a result of the pandemic, fee-paying schools have not received Covid-related grants in the same way as schools in the Free Education sector.

The Joint Managerial Body (JMB) which represents voluntary secondary schools, including fee-paying schools, is seeking an independent review of state resourcing across the entire voluntary secondary school sector.

The JMB sees the fee-charging sector as a long-standing and successful example of public-private partnership and a net contributor to the economy

In its pre-Budget submission to Government this year, it called for an end to “adverse treatment of schools in the fee-charging sector.”

Among the issues highlighted by the JMB are the reduction in the effective pupil-teacher ratio announced in 2020 to support schools during Covid, which was not applied to the fee-charging sector.

The JMB is also concerned that the impact of the pupil-teacher ratio allocation means that fee-charging schools get reduced support in terms of guidance and counselling

The JMB is seeking a discontinuation of a policy to give fee-paying schools only 50pc of grants, such as those for information and communications technology (ICT).

Grants payable only to schools in the Free Education sector, include funding for secretary and caretaken, books and Transition Year .

The JMB also say that the Department of Education currently refuses to sanction the provision of special education classes in fee-charging schools.

“In all cases where such provision has been sought, the school authorities have committed to the waiving of fees in respect of students enrolled in such classes” it states.

Recently when schools generally were awarded money for HEPA filters, it was announced that fee-paying schools would be dealt with on a case by case basis.

The JMB argues that the constitution and legislation enshrine the right of parents to the choice of school for their children and that the right of religious groups to promote denominational education is also protected in legislation.

“The overwhelming majority of fee-charging schools are denominational in character and those of minority-faith ethos provide for the constitutional rights of families which would otherwise be denied given the geographical challenges mitigated by boarding schools.

“Since Budget 2009 however, government has adopted a position of differentiating between fee-charging and free-scheme schools in a wide range of resourcing mechanisms which have had a significant impact on these not-for-profit educational enterprises.”