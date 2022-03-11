Facilitators to be used in new push to turn some Catholic schools multi-denominational

The new push to turn some Catholic primary schools multi-denominational will involve the use of independent facilitators to help move the process along in local communities.

The Department of Education will make the facilitators available to work with schools, parents and others in the hope of accelerating the rate of change.

Nine in 10 of the country’s 3,200 primary schools are Catholic and, despite a decade-old policy to create more diversity, progress has been slow. Only 13 schools have switched patronage.

Some previous efforts to advance the policy have been half-hearted, poorly communicated and have met local resistance.

A new pilot project agreed between the department and the Catholic bishops is targeting several towns and areas of cities, where there is no multi-denominational provision.

It will cover parts of Dublin, Cork and Limerick and Galway as well as Arklow, Athlone, Dundalk and Youghal.

The ultimate aim is to achieve 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030, making up 13pc of the sector, up from the current 5pc.

Typically, the idea would be that in an area with, for instance, six Catholic schools and no population growth to support a brand new school of a different ethos, one of the six would become multi-denominational.

A change of patronage will happen only if there is “sufficient demand” but the use of facilitators is clearly aimed at giving the initiative the best chance.

The department has published guidance today on how the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity process will work, with practical information for parents, school authorities and staff.

It states that the school patron – in the case of Catholic schools that is the local bishop - is responsible for decisions on transfer of patronage , but “consultation with parents and the school community is very important”.

The department will make independent facilitators available to work with the school patron and others in the community to identify a potential school or schools for a transfer and then to progress the issue.

The guidance provides details around how issues such as staffing, financial considerations dealing with outstanding liabilities, leasing of school property, will be handled in a transfer.

It also explains the difference between a Catholic schools and a multi-denominational school in terms of the teaching of religion and faith formation, such as preparation for Holy Communion.

It notes that in multi-denominational schools faith formation classes do not take place during the school day but that various arrangements are in place to facilitate this outside of school hours.

The guidance advises that multi-denominational schools may celebrate many religious and non-religious events such as Christmas, Easter, Diwali, Eid, Vaisakhi, Holi, Darwin Day and other festivals, and arrangements can vary from school to school.

It also states that many multi-denominational schools may have symbols and images on display in the school which may reflect the different religions and beliefs of pupils

“Special times of year may also be marked with particular images and artefacts, for example, a crib at Christmas, Islamic art displays at Eid and so on. Again, arrangements can vary from school to school,” it adds