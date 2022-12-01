Extent of bullying to be measured for first time in new schools action plan

The extent of bullying in schools will be measured for the first time under a new Department of Education action plan to tackle the issue.

A national database will be developed to allow for the collection of anonymised data to underpin an annual report on scale of the problem.

It is regarded as a widespread issue that has become even more problematic with the arrival of social media that gives bullies 24-hour access to their targets.

Even if the bullying does not take place within the school day, it is schools that are often relied upon to deal with the consequences.

Under existing guidance, schools are obliged to record incidents internally, with research and surveys providing occasional glimpses of the bigger picture.

A recent Government study found that 17pc of nine- to 17-year-olds reported that they had experienced some form of bullying.

But there are no official national figures on the prevalence and nature of bullying, data that is seen as fundamental to recognising and tackling the problem effectively.

The action plan, called Cineáltas, builds on a 2013 strategy and brings a more comprehensive and sharper approach to the issue, reflecting new knowledge and societal changes that have happened since then.

The 2013 plan had 12 actions while this one has 61.

Anti-bullying procedures for schools will be updated to take account of gender-identity bullying, cyber-bullying, racist bullying, sexist bullying and sexual harassment.

The procedures will also provide guidance as to when an incident of bullying becomes a child protection concern.

Schools will be expected to regularly review their records of alleged incidents to discern emerging trends and to consider what measures could be taken to prevent recurrence.

The plan aims to create greater awareness around different forms of bullying, highlight the important role of the bystander, and target initiatives around areas giving rise to particular concern.

It will spread responsibility for addressing school bullying beyond the door of teachers, principals and boards of management, to the wider community including social media companies, parents and teacher training colleges.

The department will engage with the Online Safety Commissioner, once appointed, particularly with regard to the ways that social media companies can help to prevent and address bullying among children and young people.

Other aspects of the new strategy include setting up a unit within the department to promote the voice of children and young people, and to ensure that they have meaningful input into the development of policy, including in relation to bullying.

The plan also refers to broader measures to support pupil well-being such as the recently announced pilot programme of in-school counselling for primary pupils.

Post-primary schools will be required to have student support teams in place, with a remit that will include preventing and addressing bullying.

The department will establish a recognition process, such as a Cineáltas flag, for schools that engage in measures to prevent and address bullying.

Education Minister Norma Foley, who will launch Cineáltas – the Irish word for kindness – today, said schools were “vibrant, innovative and, most importantly, inclusive places of learning, but for some children and young people bullying is an unacceptable reality”.

She said the action plan was grounded in the lived experience of so many who had come through and remain within the education system.

“Cineáltas has been informed by the views of children and young people, parents, school staff, education partners and individual members of the public and succeeds in placing the students at the very heart of the plan,” she said.

It was developed by the minister’s officials in collaboration with a steering committee led by Dr Noel Purdy of Stranmillis University College Belfast, established to review the 2013 strategy and which received the views of thousands through presentations, submissions, online questionnaires and focus groups.

Their work included consultation with 170 children and young people, including children with special educational needs, Traveller and Roma children, children from Ukraine and refugees.