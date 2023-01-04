Explainer: What you need to know about the increases in student maintenance grants

The changes – which were agreed as part of Budget 2023 – will mean the Special and Band 1 maintenance grant rates are increasing by 14pc, and all other maintenance grant rates by 10pc.

By how much have the student maintenance grants increased?

The extra amount eligible maintenance holders will receive:

Special rate of maintenance:

Non Adjacent Rate: €476

Adjacent Rate: €201

Standard Rate – Full Maintenance Band 1:

Non Adjacent Rate: €251

Adjacent Rate: €110

Standard Rate – Part Maintenance Band 2:

Non Adjacent Rate: €137

Adjacent Rate: €62

Standard Rate – Part Maintenance Band 3:

Non Adjacent Rate: €96

Adjacent Rate: €45

Standard Rate – Part Maintenance Band 4:

Non Adjacent Rate: €53

Adjacent Rate: €28

When does the increase come into effect?

The increase came into effect on Monday, January 2, and will be in place for students for the academic year of 2023/2024.

Students will see their rates increase proportionally, with students in the 2023/2024 academic year seeing the full benefit of the rate increase.

Read More

“The student maintenance grant is incredibly important for thousands of students and their families across the country,” Mr Harris said.

“But we also recognised that it needed to be improved to help with the challenges of inflationary pressures and a cost-of-living crisis.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce that effective from today the student maintenance grant rates will increase by between 10 and 14pc.”

Are any other benefits being offered to students?

The increases come on top of other measures introduced to help students as part of Budget 2023.

In December, eligible PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate students who receive the special rate were paid the equivalent to one extra monthly maintenance grant payment.

The undergraduate student contribution fee for eligible higher education students was also reduced by €1,000 for this academic year.

“It is my job as minister to ensure every person, regardless of their background, has the same opportunity to access further and higher education,” Mr Harris said.

“That is why we reduced the contribution fee by €1,000 for all undergraduate students eligible for free fees, and effective from today we are increasing all student maintenance grant payments by at least 10pc.

“It is why the Government reduced public transport fees too.

“I know the cost of education remains a challenge for many in this country, but I am determined to continue introducing measures to ensure no one is left behind simply because they can’t afford to follow their educational goals.”