Explainer: What parents need to know ahead of schools reopening tomorrow

Under current regulations, a primary school child is not deemed a close contact if there is a case in their pod or class.

Schools will reopen tomorrow after the Christmas break, but not every child will be in their classroom come the morning.

It is estimated 15pc of teachers will not be in attendance due to Covid, either because they have the virus themselves and are isolating due to being a close contact of a case and are having to restrict their movements.

At primary level, this could amount to 8,000 staff, the INTO has warned, while secondary school representatives say they could see anywhere between 10pc and 40pc of teachers off.

Here is what parents need to know about schools reopening.

Are all schools and classes reopening?

Yes, unless schools contact parents to say a class or year will not be returning because of Covid-19 isolation hindrances.

With many thousands of teachers unable to return to the classroom, principals all across the country will be notifying parents their children will not be taught in-person tomorrow.

In some very rare cases, schools are believed to be staying closed for an extra few days due to the Covid-19 situation in their school community.

How are schools deciding which classes go ahead and which don’t?

This will be down to chance; how many teachers are out in each school and how many subs schools can find at short notice. Then it will be left to school leadership to decide how best to delegate what resources they have on a given day or week.

How are schools deciding what classes get substitute teachers?

Education Minister Norma Foley said the Department of Education and schools will take a “hierarchy of need” approach, beginning with children with additional needs, special classes, special schools and students in exam years in secondary schools. These criteria will be prioritised for substitute teachers as there are nowhere near enough subs to cover the amount of teachers out, INTO general secretary John Boyle has said.

Could the staffing crisis be solved if vaccinated teachers did not have to restrict their movements?

Ms Foley has ruled out applying a derogation for teachers who have been deemed a close contact from having to restrict their movements if they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid. This has been applied in the health service to plug staff shortages, but will not be applied to teachers.

Where are the substitute teachers coming from?

Everywhere and anywhere. There are up to 2,500 student teachers in their second half of training that can be called on to fill the gaps created by Covid-19 illness and restriction of movement of close contacts. Teachers who are currently on career breaks can also be drafted in to take classes if they are available, along with qualified substitute teachers who do not have a full-time job as of yet.

Despite being able to draw on all these resources, there’s “not a hope” there will be enough personnel to cover the absences, Mr Boyle said.

What are the upgraded safety measures in schools since before Christmas?

Despite his unease around sourcing staff for schools, Mr Boyle said he is more upbeat about the return to the classroom than he was at the start of the Christmas holidays.

Are teachers getting better facemasks?

Despite medical-grade FFP2 or N95 masks being requested by teachers, this has not been implemented across the board, with the INTO saying any teacher who wishes to request them through the school can do so. However, this will require the school to source and pay for the masks themselves using capitation funding rather than the department providing them, placing an extra burden on school principals and leadership.

What about air filters?

After months of demands, HEPA filters to maintain air quality in classrooms were finally green-lit by the Government before Christmas, with schools told they can use funding allocated to them for their purchase. However, school principals have been left by the Department of Education to find and buy the devices themselves, something they say they are not qualified to do, fearful of wasting money on unsuitable equipment.

Many schools have run into difficulty in acquiring the sophisticated filters and others reported that the capped funding received was too low to cover the costs. CO2 monitors, which have already been provided to the majority of schools, will also be used to assess the level of carbon dioxide in the air in order to estimate the Covid risk, and rooms will need to be ventilated by opening windows if the level goes above a safe threshold.

It is unlikely many schools will have the filters when doors open tomorrow, relying instead on natural ventilation through vents and open windows as temperatures drop over coming days.

Why did the Department reject the ASTI’s call for a staggered and delayed reopening?

The public health officials tasked with monitoring the school situation told Ms Foley and education stakeholders yesterday that there was no public health reason for a delay.

Before yesterday’s meeting, unions had expressed concern about the high level of Covid infection and the impact on staffing levels.

Public health experts said the mitigation measures in place in schools were effective and appropriate, and there was no public health rationale not to reopen tomorrow.

The successful roll-out of the booster vaccination campaign for adults and the opening of the vaccine programme for five to 11-year-olds was also noted.

What happens now if there’s a case in a class?

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was “inevitable” children would contract Covid-19 from household contacts in the weeks ahead and that there would be outbreaks in schools and childcare settings as a result.

Pre-Christmas infection control measures will apply in schools, such as primary school pods and antigen testing of children if there is a case in a pod.

The Government has resisted calls from teachers for the return of full contact tracing to primary classes, which was withdrawn over the summer when cases were low. Instead, before Christmas, limited tracing was brought in when there is a case in a pod.

Essentially, a primary school child is not deemed a close contact just because there is a case in their pod or class, and they do not need to take action unless they have symptoms.

Parents of children in a pod with a Covid case, or in a class with two or more cases in seven days, have the option to request antigen tests for their child from the HSE. The child does not need to stay at home unless they test positive, in which case they should isolate and request a PCR test.

Only if children under 13 are deemed a household close contact do they need to restrict their movements and request a test. Exactly what they need to do depends on their age and vaccination status, with full rules on the HSE website.

What about secondary schools?

Unlike in primary schools, full contact tracing is still taking place at secondary level, and students are subject to standard movement restriction controls that the rest of the population must abide by.

However, any child with Covid symptoms, at primary or secondary level, should stay home from school, isolate in their room and request an antigen test from the HSE in the first instance and a PCR if they test positive.