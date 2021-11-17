Explainer: How new Covid measures will affect schools and if they are likely to stay open

Education Minister Norma Foley with pupils from Marino College Second Level, Fairview, Dublin yesterday. The minister could not guarantee schools would reopen in January. Photo: Gareth Chaney

With the latest restrictions aiming to limit our social interactions and introduce more antigen testing to curb the spread of the virus, we look at how this will affect schools.

Anything of interest to schools in what the Cabinet decided yesterday?

Yes there is. We are still waiting for the plan around antigen testing and close contacts in primary schools but, even without that, the new ‘five day rule’ for household close contacts, inevitably, will see teachers and SNAs having to stay at home for a period while awaiting test results.

Read More

The change of policy means that contacts who are fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms will have to restrict their movements until they have three negative antigen test results within five days. Up to now, close contacts who were fully vaccinated or had Covid-19 within the previous nine months did not have to restrict their movements.

Already close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, including 5 to 12-year-olds, and do not have symptoms have to get a PCR test and restrict movements.

So even under the household contact rules, teachers and SNAs who are close contacts could be out for a week, waiting to see if they are positive?

Yes. The way it works for household contacts is that, once a case is identified, antigen kits are sent out to close contacts who have to test on day zero, day two and day four. If you show a positive result in that period, you have to go for a PCR test. Obviously, anyone with symptoms should not be relying on antigen and should self-isolate and arrange a PCR.

Isn’t a five-day absence for teachers and SNAs a lot?

Yes it is. All this term, schools have struggled to find substitutes to cover for teachers who are taking the advice to stay at home if they have symptoms. The new five-day household contacts rule alone is likely to cause more absenteeism, although it should ultimately reduce the potential for even further spread.

Measures to improve the supply of substitute teachers were announced recently, but many schools are still facing huge difficulties finding replacement staff and are falling back on special education teachers to fill gaps in mainstream classes. That means pupils who need additional support are losing out.

How will close contacts in schools be identified and contacted?

We have to wait for guidance but, presumably once principals are told of a case – whether by the parent or HSE – they will know who the school close contacts are e.g. other pupils in the classroom pod and will pass that information onto the HSE.

Is it beginning to look a lot like schools won’t be able to reopen in January?

Education Minister Norma Foley today could not give a blanket reassurance on this to RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne. She acknowledged that this week’s warnings from Nphet and the chief medical officer were “very stark” and that “there is a nervousness” about how Covid will play out.

The latest restrictions are designed to curb the spread and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today that if they worked, the benefits should be seen within two to three weeks.

Ms Foley said there was a “window of opportunity to do the right thing and minimise social contacts”, including, she suggested, playdates and children’s birthday parties.