Explained: The Elijah Burke ruling and what it means for students in a similar position

Elijah Burke has won his High Court challenge against the Minister for Education's decision to exclude him from the Leaving Cert calculated grades process. Here's what it means.

What’s the Elijah Burke ruling about?

Elijah was a Leaving Cert student who was home-schooled by his mother, who is a teacher. The Department of Education would not accept her word on his level of attainment for the purposes of the calculated-grades process.

Up until today, he was being told he would not be awarded grades. As calculated grades replaced the June exams, it meant that Elijah – who has applied to NUI Galway – would have had no chance of receiving a CAO offer. His only option would have been to sit the postponed Leaving Cert, whenever it is held, and wait for college entry next year.

If his mother was a teacher, why was she not acceptable?

As a parent, or other close relative, a question arose which related to conflict of interest. The same issue applied to teachers who taught their own children in school, but in those circumstances the deputy principal was allowed to step in. The judge said it was not fair that similar provision was not made for ‘out of school learners’.

I read that Elijah Burke is an exceptionally bright student. Is that why the judge ruled in his favour?

Judge Charles Meenan said his decision had nothing to do with the academic abilities of Elijah or his siblings, and his ruling applies to all students in similar situations.

What happens next?

Judge Meenan said that Elijah – and, by extension, others in the same situation – is entitled to calculated grades. He said that non-conflicted or independent teachers ought to be involved, in the place of Elijah’s mother, in awarding estimated marks in each of his subjects.

So what’s the Department of Education saying now?

Not much today. The Department said Education Minister Norma Foley and her officials would “consider the judgment carefully and provide further comment in the coming days.”

Are there many like Elijah?

The High Court heard there were about 10.

Overall, there were 923 students considered ‘out of school learners’. These are students who, like Elijah, were entered for the Leaving Cert but who did not attend a school or recognised centre of education.

Of these students, 723 planned to sit a single subject, and they would not be in the same boat as Elijah. That left 200 others doing two or more subjects.

There was also another cohort of school students studying a subject or subjects outside of school. The Calculated Grades Executive Office (CGEO) worked with schools to see whether it was possible to provide a mark in these cases.

So, overall, how many students faced the prospect of not receiving a calculated grade in one or more subjects?

Apart from Elijah and others like him, we don’t have an exact figure. In many cases, the consequences would not be as serious as it would have been for Elijah.

Because of the extraordinary circumstances this year, students who were relying on grades merely to satisfy college entry requirements and for whom the CGEO has been unable to award a grade, will be granted an exemption in the subject(s) for the purpose of college entry.

Was it only teachers in a pupil’s school who were allowed to award estimated marks for the calculated-grades process?

No. The CGEO accepted evidence from a grinds school or other tutors once it was deemed “credible and satisfactory” and from an “appropriate source which an estimated percentage mark can be based”.

It’s all a bit of mess. Did the Department of Education not see this coming?

At the time they announced that calculated grades were replacing the June exams, then-minister Joe McHugh acknowledged there were legal vulnerabilities. This was one area where they were likely to have known they were exposed.

