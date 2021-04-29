What can parents do to help?

Encouragement and praise: Students need to believe that they can succeed in Maths, especially at Ordinary Level. The Leaving Cert is an arduous and stress-filled year; the encouragement you give your son/daughter will help alleviate some of the pressure of this year.

Ask questions: Remind your child about the importance of asking questions. Students should not suffer in silence if they don’t fully understand a topic. It’s easier to ask a question in class than come up against a topic you do not understand on the day of the exam. As the saying goes, “the squeaky wheel gets the oil”. There are no silly questions in a classroom, especially when you are trying to understand something tricky like Maths.

Practice: Reiterate the importance of practice. Maths is a practical subject that needs to be understood, not learnt off by heart.

Study plan: Students should have a study plan in place from now until June. There should be goals set each week and praise should be given when goals have been reached. The Leaving Cert is an academic marathon; every student out there needs people in the stands cheering them on.

Don’t use negative language to describe Maths because it perpetuates the image that it is an ‘impossible subject’. Most of mathematics is like following the steps of a simple recipe. It just takes a little patience and attention to detail.

Sometimes students choose Ordinary Level for strategic reasons and decide to focus their time on other subjects. Remind your son/daughter not to neglect maths and that they have to pass the subject. A minimum pass grade in Maths is a requirement for a large amount of third-level courses.