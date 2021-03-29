US non-profit organisation to work on  Leaving Cert accredited grades

A US-based non-profit organisation, Education Testing Services (ETS), has been awarded the tender to deliver the Leaving Cert accredited grades process.

It is the same company that was called in to conduct a review when errors were discovered in the calculated grades process last autumn.

ETS is the world's largest private non-profit educational testing and assessment organisation and it will provide statistical, coding and psychometric expertise.

It will work with the Department of Education and Sate Examinations Commission on designing and implementing the standardisation model for the accredited grades.

The Department of Education said it was not providing details of the tender as the process was one of “sensitivity and urgency”.

The accredited grades system will follow along the lines of last year’s calculated grades, with teachers providing estimated marks that will go through a national standardisation process.

This year, students can opt to receive accredited grades or sit the Leaving Cert exams, or do both. The options are being offered because of the disruption to education over the past 12 months and the ongoing uncertainly caused by Covid-19.

Candidates can make their choices on a subject by subject basis and, if they opt for both forms of assessment and there is a difference in the grades, they will be credited with the better result.

