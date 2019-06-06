Time to look forward as first Leaving Cert hurdle cleared

Walking into school right before English Paper One I expected everyone to be nervous and tense.

But in fact, everyone (well at least on the outside) was calm and collected. I myself was unusually excited. I had all of this energy that I just couldn't wait to use up and put on to paper.

The truth is the only reason I was excited to begin the exam was because I was more excited for it to end.

The paper itself, I felt, was fair. I was a bit wary when I saw that this year's theme was 'Feeding your imagination'.

I'm not going to lie, there was a slight panic at first but after taking a second to breathe and calm myself I dove straight in.

I scanned through the paper and carefully picked questions I felt would give me the least amount of grief.

That included skipping the optional 'Macbeth' question (sorry Shakespeare but if I have the option to avoid that horrific play I will).

After weighing up all of my options I felt that I'd chosen the right questions to answer, and just went for it.

I wrote, scribbled and composed every answer I could as quickly as I could to ensure that I finished the paper.

Overall, I think the general consensus from everyone was that it went well.

People seemed to be more relieved that the first exam was over more than anything.

However, today's paper, English Paper Two, is the one I sense people are the most anxious about.

Everyone (including myself) dreads having to learn off endless lines of Shakespearian literature, poetry and comparative texts.

Personally, I'm banking on Sylvia Plath to come up. And I know that if she doesn't come up, I won't be the only one becoming hysterical in that exam centre.

Hopefully, my predictions are right because if not - well actually there is no other option if not, so fingers crossed everyone.

I didn't sit the home economics exam, but I spoke with students who did and it seemed to have gone relatively well.

However, from what they told me there was a curve ball thrown in and question one part B was written in a different format, although I was also told that the question itself was easy enough to handle. So a huge congratulations to those who've completed two of their exams.

Although I might detest the play 'Macbeth' I actually feel that I can relate to the tragic hero when he says: "I am in blood stepped in so far that, should I wade no more, Returning were as tedious as go o'er," in that it's too late now to look back and wish I had done more revision and learned off more quotes.

I might as well just go in there and pray that everything works out.

Que Sera Sera - what will be, will be.

Elaine Murphy is a student at Donabate Community College, Co Dublin

Irish Independent