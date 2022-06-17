The sheer panic that hits when two pens run out in the exam

I woke up yesterday feeling like I only just closed my eyes to open them again. My wrist was aching and I wanted nothing more than to crawl back into bed.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t an option. I was driven to school to complete my final exam of the week – business. I won’t lie, I was considering not even heading into the exam room. I didn’t want to leave the car. My poor mother had to lure me out, and as soon as I closed the door, she took off at top speed without a second glance in my direction. She practically flew over the speed bumps towards the exit. So, I was left walking into the exam room, laughing, but really wanting to cry.

With only six of us in the room, it was almost eerie and scary to look beside me and not see my friends who, by a happy accident, had sat very close to me throughout the exams so far.

Business happens to have been the first (and thankfully, only) assessment I completed with a single paper worth 100pc of the marks. With six of my seven subjects either including an aural or oral exam, a project or two papers, until yesterday I had yet to sit one singular paper representing six years of hard work and study for my entire grade. Definitely a daunting thought when that pink booklet of paper is tossed on to your desk first thing in the morning.

Three hours, two run-out pens, and one aching wrist later, I handed up my business paper with a sigh and fled the scene. No doubt, it was a challenging exam, but it is something I no longer wish to dwell upon. What is done is done, thank God.

What I was never told about exams was the sheer panic that runs through your body when the pen you’re using runs out. Not once, but twice. I may have had a mini panic attack trying to search for another one. I don’t know why I was so frantic, however, because my pencil case held enough pens for everyone in the audience, with still some to spare.

I’ve lost four pens and two highlighters to these exams. Something tells me I am not the only student losing pens to definitions, diaries and last-minute details.

With a six-day break now ahead of me, I can finally start to see the finish line and reap the rewards. My shoulders are becoming lighter by the day, I’m hoping to get some better sleep and, at long last, start planning my summer. A sun holiday here, a beach day there, and a wishful amount of sunshine. I’m looking forward to a summer that will be hard to forget.

To those who’ve finished their exams, I promise I’m not jealous… OK, maybe a little.

I’m taking a short break from the diary too, but will be back next week.

Amelhyne O’Regan-Farineau is a student at St Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina, Co Mayo. She hosts her own podcast, Talk About It, for teens and young adults