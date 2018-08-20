The CAO offers are out - Our experts have all the answers you need right here

Best of luck to all students receiving their CAO offers today. Here at Independent.ie HQ, we have our experts including guidance counsellor Mairead Fitzsimons ready to answer all your queries. Having received your offer, if you're not sure what move you should make now, ask Mairead.

