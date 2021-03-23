Shakespeare optional in ‘as you like it’ Leaving Cert English Higher Level 2021 

Leaving Cert students can adopt an As You Like It approach to Shakespeare in June, with no requirement on English Higher Level candidates to answer a question on the Bard of Avon.

Normally, “honours” English students have to write about a Shakespearean drama, but this year it’s optional.

It is one of the radical changes to this year’s exams as adjustments are made to compensate for loss of face-to-face teaching due to Covid-related school closures.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has published a subject-by-subject account of what students can expect in June in new guidance: ‘Further adjustments to the written examinations, Leaving Certificate, 2021’.

The purpose of the changes is to “lessen the load, as far as is reasonably possible” for candidates both in their preparation for the written exams and also on the day of the exam.

Exam chiefs aim to keep the papers as familiar as possible maintaining the same overall structure and layout and, for the most part, no material has been removed.

Each exam will run for the usual length of time, but students will have more choice and will be required to answer fewer questions.

In most cases, the total mark for the exam paper will be reduced and there may be a small redistribution of marks within the papers as a result of the introduction of further choice.

According to the SEC, the introduction of further choice and the reduction in the number of questions to be answered means that, in many cases, the exam no longer samples across the entire syllabus or subject specification.

It states: “In the case of some subjects, entire categories of skill may not be assessed at all for candidates who choose particular combinations of questions that would not be allowed in a normal year.”

The level of change varies between subjects, but an example of the sort of adjustment that students can expect can be gauged from the arrangements for English Higher Level.

In Paper 1 Section 1 (Comprehending) students will only have to answer one question.

The new SEC guidance states: “Instead of answering a Question A on one text and a Question B on another text, as is usually required, this year candidates will be required to answer only one question in Section I.

“They must answer either one Question A or one Question B on one text in this section.”

Section II of that paper (Composing) will remain unchanged and candidates will still be required to write one composition from the usual list of seven.

The composition will be marked out of the usual 100 marks, although overall the paper will be marked out of a total of 140 marks, instead of the 200 as in previous years.

In the poetry and prose Paper 2, instead of answering on all three sections – Single Text, Comparative Study and Poetry - students may choose to answer the required number of questions in any two of the sections. There will also be greater choice within the Comparative Study and Poetry sections.

Usually, students must tackle Shakespeare, either through the Single Text or the Comparative Study, but the net effect of the changes is that they can avoid the bard, if they so choose.

In the case of Irish the SEC says no fair adjustment to Paper 1 was feasible, so the adjustments have been confined to Paper 2.

These adjustments have been finalised following discussions between the Department of Education, National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and the SEC​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

Online Editors