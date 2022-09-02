Second-chance maths exams can open the door to a CAO offer

Maths results can be an obstacle in the way of preferred course for many students

Every year there are Leaving Cert candidates whose maths result is an obstacle to being offered a preferred CAO place.

A student may not have achieved the necessary grade, at either higher or ordinary level, to meet the requirements for a particular course, although they may have attained the points.

The good news is some colleges offer a ‘second chance’ maths exam for existing CAO applicants who otherwise have the entry requirements and have met the cut-off points. Success in the exams does not bring any extra points, but can pave the way for entry to a course in a later CAO round.

It’s worth checking with individual colleges, but here is a guide to what’s on offer:

Atlantic Technological university (ATU)

Options vary depending on campus

Galway-Mayo

September 12 at 10.30am, stand-alone exam, based on ordinary level syllabus, at Galway city campus, for CAO applicants who have not achieved the required grade for admission to ATU Galway-Mayo courses, with a number of exceptions – check with college or its website.

September 6-16, a second route involves a two-week online maths course, at ordinary level standard, with exams built in at the end of each module.

It can lead to admission to ATU Galway-Mayo courses, with a number of exceptions – check with college or its website. CAO applicants who are otherwise eligible but lack a pass in ordinary or higher level maths are the primary target group. Successful students will be required to participate in ongoing maths support throughout first year.

Applications for both at admissions.galwaymayo@atu.ie by 11am on September 5.

Sligo

September 6 at 11am, two maths exams (one at honours level and one at ordinary level), in ATU Sligo for applicants who did not get the required results to satisfy entry requirements for ATU Sligo programmes.

ATU Sligo is providing resources to help prepare for the exams.

Letterkenny

September 6-16, two-week maths course, on campus/blended learning, at ordinary level standard, with exams built in at the end of each module. The course is for applicants who are otherwise eligible for ATU Letterkenny courses, but lack a pass in ordinary and higher-level maths are the primary target group. Successful students will be eligible for a place on any programme in ATU Letterkenny programmes for which there are ‘available places’.

Dundalk IT

September 12 for applicants to: BEng (Hons) in Engineering (Common Entry); BEng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering; BEng (Hons) in Electrical and Electronic Systems; BEng (Hons) in Civil Engineering; BSc (Hons) in Computing in Games Development.

All participants must pre-register by 5pm on September 6 and must participate in the preparation sessions on September 7-9. Fee: €30, including preparation sessions.

Maynooth University (MU)

September 14 at 11 am, at MU North Campus for CAO applicants who have not achieved the H4 requirement for MH304 engineering.

A two-hour exam based on higher level paper 1. The ‘pass’ mark is 60pc. Following the exam, if there are more eligible applicants than available place, an applicant’s CAO points will be taken into consideration.

Optional preparation course on September 13 at bioscience and engineering building, MU North Campus.

Munster Technological University

Cork

September 6 at Bishopstown campus with two papers, the second one optional. Paper 1 is taken by all candidates and those looking for a H4 equivalent must also sit paper 2. Fees: €30 for paper 1 and €50 for both papers.

Tralee

September 6 at North Campus with two papers, the second one optional. Paper 1 is taken by all candidates, and those looking for a H4 equivalent must also sit paper 2. Fees: €30 for paper 1 and €50 for both papers.

South East Technological University

September 9, 12 noon, at both SETU Waterford and SETU Carlow campuses, for CAO applicants to all SETU courses, except nursing programmes (WD116, WD117 and WD120). A two-paper exam based on ordinary level syllabus. Applications close at noon on September 8. There is no fee. Offers will be made in CAO Round 4.

TU Dublin

Friday, September 9, for applicants to its Engineering (General Entry) TU805 programme. The exam is Leaving Cert higher level standard and there are tutorials on September 7 and 8. Deadline for applications is at noon on September 5.

University of Galway (formerly NUIG)

September 10 at 10am in the Alice Perry Engineering building. For CAO applicants requiring: H4 for BE Programmes; H7/O3 for BSc Project & Construction Management; H6/O2 for BSc Computer Science & IT; H4 for BE Programmes, H7/O3 for BSc Project & Construction Management; H6/O2 for BSc Computer Science & IT. A free, optional, preparatory week-long course starts September 4.

University of Limerick

September 9 at 2pm for CAO applicants to Faculty of Science and Engineering programmes and, from this year, the following education programmes are also included: LM092, LM094, LM095, LM096, LM097.

The exam is based on the Leaving Cert higher level papers 1 and 2 and offers will be made in CAO Round 2.