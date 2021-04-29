Rising to the challenge: Yeats College principal Terry Fahy on why the Leaving Cert students are the real heroes

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic provided an immense challenge to all of us. From the depth of the challenges faced has emerged the incredible resilience and ingenuity of both the staff and students at Yeats College. During this time, we have learned that exceptional teaching and communication in a uniquely motivated environment will always embrace the student.

The real heroes are the Leaving Cert students of 2021, who have had an interrupted senior-cycle educational experience and, despite all the odds, will arrive in exam centres in June. The Class of 2021 is showing resolve and determination and the entire country supports them.

I have always believed that the best schools are consciously designed to nurture a desire for lifelong learning and discovery, to enable ambition as well as help to inspire their students with ideas. I believe Yeats College is such a place and I wish to pay tribute to the team of teachers at Yeats College, who each day create incredible learning experiences for our students.

As the lockdown became imminent and inevitable last year, Yeats College migrated its entire physical class timetable and related support systems to a completely online virtual school. From March 18, 2020, content-rich classes and guided learning took place in all subjects and continued right up to the conclusion of that final term.

Our classes were delivered through a variety of digital platforms embracing online teaching of all classes and supported with responsive monitoring of learning and homework. This year when we returned to school, in order to ensure continuity of learning, our classroom teaching was also live-streamed, allowing us to maintain progress and momentum for all throughout the year. Ultimately, this created a motivated and collaborative learning space where students maintained their learning structure to flourish academically throughout this challenging time.

I would like to welcome you to Part 1 of the Irish Independent Exam Brief series for 2021. As a Leaving Cert or Fifth Year student, you will benefit from the insights in these guides. They contain tips and advice from experienced Yeats College teachers. They are also designed to help parents to provide the best support for their children in the weeks ahead.

Right now, as a student, you will be gearing up to complete a pivotal examination, which will shape your future. Completing the Leaving Cert is a key transitional moment, as it guides and has the potential to influence your future role in life. It certainly is an endurance test, but one that should be embraced. As with any apparently formidable challenge, once tackled constructively, it is much easier to overcome.

At Yeats College, our small size is an asset. It offers us flexibility in developing and delivering a rich, creative programme that addresses the academic, social and sporting needs of our student body. We are a community of focused, enthusiastic students and exceptional teachers and educators that embrace a passion to succeed.

The College is delighted to be involved with the Irish Independent in developing this educational resource. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teaching staff in Galway and John Heffernan, principal of Yeats College Waterford, and his staff for their commitment to making Yeats College a unique and successful environment. I would also like to sincerely thank the Irish Independent team and editor Sorcha Corcoran in developing this resource.

Best of luck to you all and wishing you every success in your future.

Terry Fahy

Founder and Principal

Yeats College

Read More

Irish Independent