Repeating the Leaving Cert is an option, but the 2023 grades may be lower overall

Every year many students consider repeating their Leaving Cert. There may be a reason why some feel they were not able to show their full potential and would like to resit their exams, but it is essential that potential repeaters consider all their options carefully.

Most school-leavers are awaiting a CAO offer and they should not presume that they will or will not receive a preferred course. Points change year on year. Given the disruption that the system has experienced over the last number of years, it is more difficult than ever to predict where CAO points might land. So, it is really important to try to not allow yourself to worry until offers are released.

If you are considering repeating, it is important to recognise the Leaving Cert is a stressful and difficult process – no matter which year you take it. Entering into the programme for a second time is a big decision. Ask yourself the questions “why did I not achieve what I had hoped this year?” and “why might it be different if I repeat this year?”. Try to answer as honestly as possible. Are you the type of person who would find it difficult to manage study and revise at any time? If so, how would you manage next year? Were there issues that affected your ability to prepare? Were you just getting into the swing of study in the final term?

It has been another year of record grades because of the Covid-related adjustments to the exams, and a big question for those who may be thinking of repeating is, ‘can I do any better next time?’

It is of course down to the individual and, in normal times, repeating can pay off for a motivated student. However, in the current circumstances, where significant adjustments have been made to the Leaving Cert to take account of the Covid disruption, students may find themselves no better off. Nobody knows what kind of arrangements we will have for 2023, and if we will return to a normal spread of grades.

Read More

Often there are many ways to move forward to your chosen career, and although you may not be beginning your journey where you had hoped, you can still work towards the same endpoint. Perhaps your CAO offer is not your first choice but will still get you where you want to go. You can also consider further education courses, private colleges and CAO ‘available places’.

If a candidate does decide repeating is the correct route, they have a number of ways of doing this, but they are limited. Students may wish to return to their own school, which is at the discretion of the principal and most schools do not offer this option.

Some further education colleges, which operate under the auspices of local education and training boards (ETBs), offer a repeat year and students may enjoy taking a step into a more independent and adult environment.

There are also private education institutes, the so-called ‘grind schools’, which tend to have the most availability but are likely to be the most expensive.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin