FOR many, it will have been amongst the most-stressful mornings of their young lives - the morning they get their Leaving Certificate result.

Relief, elation, fatigue, and how to hit town fast - contrasting emotions and thoughts as Leaving Cert results are opened

More than 57,000 students across the country received their Leaving Certificate results today; a breakdown of the data shows that 7,490 students were awarded at least one H1 - a mark of between 90pc and 100pc - while six will be celebrating eight H1s.

But it would be wrong to focus solely on those who got the very top marks. Arguably, the achievement of the many who secured their own personal goals should be applauded as much, if not more.

For Luke Dowdall, from Phibsborough in Dublin, the wait for the result was “the most stressful time of my life.”

“I was very nervous. It was probably the most stressful time of my life. Emotions were just rolling in. There was just so much stress over the past couple of days," he told Independent.ie

“There was one disappointment - music, yeah, but it’s alright. Can’t stress over that,” he said.

Students collect their results at Mount Temple school in Dublin today. Photo: Mark Condren

A healthy outlook.

While Luke found it hard to deal with the stress of waiting, others simply blocked it out. There was a heatwave to enjoy, after all.

“I’d been able to forget about it during the summer but in the last few days, just started thinking about it again,” said Eoghan Harrington, from Glasnevin and also studying in Belvedere College.

“There were a few butterflies going in this morning, but I was just trying to get through the summer without thinking about it."

Most students were “happy enough” with their results, with some stating that they did “better than they expected.”

Along with students, the schools brimmed with parents.

Kieran and Susie Kelly, from Castleknock in Dublin came to collect their son’s result, who is away in Australia on a gap year.

They were a “little bit” nervous for him.

Kathlyn O’Neill, 18 from Tara Hill and Shereen Kavanagh, 18, River Chapel, celebrate their Leaving Cert results at Gorey Community College. Photo: Tony Gavin 15/8/2018

“It’s such a big day for students, and you just hope that they will be able to move forward; and the results will help them do that and facilitate that,” Ms Kelly said.

“He did his best, he worked really hard, gave a great effort. It’s all a great relief and it’s a great day for the students,” said Kieran Kelly.

The results today showed a jump in the number of students achieving the highest grades.

Now that the dust has settled for a while, and the results are finally behind them, what would their plans for the day be?

“Sleep,” said Kevin Quinn, from Ashington in Dublin.

At Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Marino in Dublin it was no different.

From 9am the students started to arrive to receive the brown envelopes with that all-important folded A4 sheet inside.

Lochlann Hackett (18) from Drumcondra had a smile on his face and breathed a sigh of relief.

“I want to do Engineering in Trinity and I was worried about my maths results but in the end I did better than I expected,” he told Independent.ie.

Lucky Lochlann got two H1s, 4 H2s and a H3. “It’s enough to get me the course I think,” he added.

Pal Eoin Quigley (18) was also delighted with his results. With plans to to Electrical Engineering in the U.K., he was happy with his 4H1s a two H2s.

“I think it was a fluke to be honest,” said Eoin with modesty. “It was better than I expected. We can hit town now!” he added.

Hannah Rottke Fitzpatrick (18) from Drumcondra was also happy with the numbers on letters on her results sheet.

“It’s about 500 points. I was a little nervous and got roughly what I expected so I’m delighted” she said.

School principal Liam Wegimont was in hand to congratulate those who were happy with their results, and offer a shoulder to those who were disappointed.

“The Leaving Cert puts assessment ahead of learning. It assesses a narrow range of skills and knowledge. Recent research from DCU and Trinity has shown it generally prioritises lower-order skills over his ghee-order thinking,” he said.

“While it has its strong points, it is neither fair nor equitable. The high-stakes terminal exam creates unnecessary stress, anguish and anxiety for many,” Mr Wegimont explained.

He said the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is now leading a review process involving pilot schools and the views of parents, students, teachers, and school management.

“We in Mount Temple are delighted to be part of this process,” he added.

