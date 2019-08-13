Parents urged to warn about dangers of drink ahead of 'Leaving Cert results night'

As thousands of students prepare to collect their Leaving Certificate results, parents are being urged to speak to their children about how they plan to celebrate and to encourage a mindful attitude to alcohol.

Drinkaware, which works to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse, said its research showed more than a third of people aged under 25 say they binge drink on a weekly basis, while 64pc admitted to using alcohol as a coping mechanism. The organisation said exam results and the transition to college can be a stressful time and advised parents to be open and honest with their children about the dangers of binge drinking.

Research shows 27pc of people were introduced to alcohol by a parent or close relative.

Parents are being advised that their drinking habits can influence their children, and that they should try to set a good example.

"It's important that parents engage with their young people and advocate for sober curiosity or a more mindful attitude to alcohol," said Sheena Horgan, CEO of Drinkaware.

"We are appealing to parents to discuss post-results plans with their children and provide them with knowledge and advice on how they can celebrate this achievement in a safe environment."

