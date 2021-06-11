No need for students to ‘panic their way through the answers’ on Leaving Cert Geography

Leaving Cert Geography Higher Level students “did not have to panic their way through answers” thanks to the change to the exam this year, according to teacher Michael Doran.

Mr Doran, of the Institute of Education, Dublin, and Margaret Fitzpatrick, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, agreed that it was a lovely paper. Ms Fitzpatrick said students “were writing to the very end”

Mr Doran said there was the usual spread of short questions and he hoped that students took advantage of the extra time and, with less pressure on them, moved through them carefully.

In relation to the long questions, which come under four sections – Physical, Regional, Electives, and Options - Ms Fitzpatrick of Midleton CBS, Co Cork, said there was ”huge choice”.

Because of the adjustments to the paper, candidates had to answer three questions rather than four and could do two from the same section. “It meant they didn’t have to learn volumes of theory and they could leave out quite a lot,” she said.

Mr Doran thought the Physical Geography section would have been a particularly popular as it forms a large part of the Junior Cycle syllabus and is something most students would have covered early in fifth year, before Covid hit.

Students would have been very happy to see landform development and the deposition process appear, while popular topics of rocks, landscapes and human interaction and isostasy also featured, he said.

In Regional Geography, there was a “pretty fair choice”, including a topical question that allowed students to refer to Brexit, immigration and environmental issues, he said

In the Economic Elective, Mr Doran said regular questions came up on multinational companies and EU policy and environmental issues also featured. with “a lovely question” relating to renewable energy and the conflict of interest between the environment and the economy.

There was also “excellent choice in the Human Elective with a “particularly nice question” on the impact of migration problems on cities in the developing world, he said

However, Ms Fitzpatrick thought some students would have “struggled to get full marks” on the question on how changing fertility and mortality rates impact on population structure.

In relation to another question about urban problems in a developing world city, she said candidates “were limited in that they had to write about named problems, rather than allowing the students to decide on the problems. “It was slight limitation; students should have been well able for it,” she said.

While popular topics appeared including soil forming processes and the Biome turned up on the Options section, Ms Fitzpatrick noted that there were two on soil and one on biome, and “it is normally the other way around”.

Luke Saunders of the Studyclix,ie website, said some students may have struggled with “two questions on soils, while the popular biome question was unusually specific, requiring students to look at the effects of agriculture, industrial development and tree felling on a biome they have studied. This may have thrown some students who often like to attempt this longer question as their first long question.”

Mr Saunders said the Ordinary Level paper “ threw up no major surprises and students would have been put at ease with the choices offered in all sections of today’s exam.”