New Leaving Cert Economics exam is  fair ‘but no free H1s’

Even teachers were nervous ahead of the Leaving Cert Economics exam, the first to be based on the new syllabus.

Keith Hannigan of the Institute of Education Dublin said the prospect was both exciting and scary. Ultimately while it brought new challenges, the higher level paper was much nicer than the sample paper, he said. The choice this year would have made it very accessible for good students, he added.

Robert Kenny, an Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, agreed that it was fair paper, with sufficient choice, although he said that there were ”no free H1s”.

For Mr Kenny, who teaches at Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore, Co. Waterford, the most notable feature of the paper was that it represented a “missed opportunity to examine students further on environmental sustainability”.

He said in the real world of consultancy the mantra is ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance. That is reflected in the syllabus, but it did not carry through to the paper where, he said, “there was room to add more on environmental sustainability”.

But overall, Mr Kenny said it was a good quality paper that tested not just learning from the book, and students needed to have kept abreast of current affairs to get top marks.

Mr Hannigan described the Section A short questions as testing with “no room for waffle”.

In a comment on Q4, about cigarettes and demerit goods (harmful goods), he said it was an interesting question, although “the jargon ‘demerit goods’ may have caught some students out”.

Mr Hannigan said weaker students may have found Q7, on gross debt per person and budget surpluses in each country and reasons why it has gone up from 2007-2019, challenging.

In Section B students had to answer only three put of six questions rather than four from five, and topical issues included falling passenger numbers in airports due to Covid, globalisation and the implications of the shortage of Playstation 5s at Christmas.

Mr Hannigan found only a couple of causes of possible concern for students, including Q14, on inflation, the second part of which he thought “quite tricky”. It focused on investment in broadband and trying to increase Ireland's competitiveness.

Q15 looked at GDP and GNI. The last part focused on the negative multiplier effect of Google withdrawing from its rental property contracts, “might have been off-putting for some students”, he said.