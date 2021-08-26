New computer code and extra quality checks for Leaving Cert accredited grades, but no date for appeal outcomes

A NEW computer code and extra quality assurance checks are being used to finalise the accredited grades being awarded to Leaving Cert students this year, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

While the system is based on the same model used for calculated grades last year, the SEC said “some potential refinements are being explored”.

“The system has been rebuilt for 2021, using new computer code, and additional quality assurance checks have been put in place,” it stated.

Exam chiefs have provided details ahead of the release of the results to the class of 2021 next Friday, September 3.

This year, students had the option of receiving accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks, and/or sitting the traditional June exams.

Where students went for both options, and there is a difference in grades, they will be credited with the better result on September 3.

However, the following Tuesday, September 7 – the same day CAO offers are issued – they will be able to compare their accredited grades and exam results.

Students receiving accredited grades will also be able to compare the estimated marks submitted by schools and the final accredited marks

Exam results can be appealed in the traditional way, while accredited grades may be subject only to an administrative check focusing on identifying any errors in the transmission and receipt of student data from schools.

The SEC said that it was difficult to predict the level of appeals, and cannot say when the outcomes will be known. That may have consequences for students seeking college entry. It has appealed to schools to release teachers for this work.

Exam chiefs have assured students that there is no link between exam performance and accredited grades, either at an individual candidate level or at the overall system level.

“The examination results and the accredited grades will be brought together only for the purposes of determining the better result for those candidates who have opted for both,” it states.

Details of how the dual-results process will work, including arrangements for appeals, is set out in guidance issued to schools and students.

Calculated grade were mired in controversy last year over the proposed use of a school’s academic record – which was eventually withdrawn – and, then, errors in coding discovered after the results were released.

This year, a different set of consultants – Educational Testing Service (ETS), a US-based non-profit organisation – was appointed to design the accredited process, and it is being developed in collaboration with the SEC.

The UK-based National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) has been contracted to provide quality assurance. It is undertaking checks on the coding of the statistical model as well as data verification and integrity of the data processing and standardisation processes.

Similar to last year, while the final results are based on teachers’ estimated marks, they go through a process of national standardisation being undertaken by a technical team overseen by the SEC, to generate an SEC Accredited Grade.

The SEC said the focus of national standardisation, as it was in the 2020 system of calculated grades, would be on bringing schools into line with each other to ensure as much fairness as possible among this year’s candidates.

It says that teacher judgements are made in the context of each school, and need to be examined and adjusted at a national level to achieve as much comparability as possible across schools in the standards that are applied.

“This standardisation process will seek to mitigate the effects that can arise from different schools, despite their best efforts, applying different standards in their estimation,” the SEC adds.

“While the school-based estimates may move upwards or downwards, candidates who received a higher estimated percentage mark than a classmate will not receive a mark that is lower than that classmate after standardisation.”

This article was edited on August 26, 2021