| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Never waste a good crisis: ‘Now is the time to overhaul our schools exams’

NCCA report expected to outline a new future for state exams, but everyone wants something a little different

Preparing for exam Expand
Stock image Expand
Norma Foley Expand

Close

Preparing for exam

Preparing for exam

Stock image

Stock image

Norma Foley

Norma Foley

/

Preparing for exam

Wayne O'Connor

On Friday a rite of passage changed forever when the college application system was enhanced.

The CAO system will be more inclusive now, offering students greater choice. It is no longer just a portal for those looking to get into an IT or university, it will also give students apprenticeship and further education options, such as post-Leaving Cert courses.

It represents the most dramatic alteration of the college entry system for decades and more changes are coming to the final school year.

More On Leaving Certificate (Ireland)

Most Watched

Privacy