While there was plenty of choice on the Home Economics Higher Level paper, there was no escaping the compulsory question and this was the one that “threw students”.

Margaret Kinsella, an Association of Secondary Teacher’s Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, said this question normally contains a table but this year there was an infographic.

Students also struggled with how it treated ‘health and wellbeing and ‘responsible living’ as two different concepts.

Ms Kinsella of St Raphaela’s Stillorgan, Co Dublin said that apart from the compulsory question , which is worth 25pc of the marks, students were happy and enjoyed the extra choice.

In Section A they had to answer five out of 14 short questions instead of 10 out of 12, and studnets were “much happier” with this.

“They had more time and felt more comfortable moving on to the rest of the paper,” she said.

Among the later questions, there was a nod to lockdown with one asking about working from home and maintaining a work life balance, while, everyone’s favourite pandemic clothing, athleisure, featured in another.

In contrast Ms Kinsella wondered how Ordinary Level candidates coped with their question on occasion wear. “After two years in pandemic, I don’t know where they would have had an opportunity to knew about occasion wear.”

Sandra Cleary, a teacher at the Institute of Education, Dublin described the higher level paper has having “something for everyone. What is normally a very pressurised exam was far more manageable for students this year,”

However, she agreed that some students might have been caught out on the compulsory question as “the information provided was quite limited”.

She added: “Rather than basing their answer on figures and percentages from a table, like they are normally required to do, the question was more open to interpretation.”

Ms Cleary said Question 3, on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) question was very similar to questions that have appeared on this topic in the past., while Question 4 on resource management was “ nice and manageable” .

Normally there are 3 options in the Electives, but this year a fourth elective was added, based on the topics covered for section A and section B.

“This move is to be welcomed, as it took pressure off students and allowed them to focus on the core Home Economics syllabus, rather than learning more specialised topics such as home management, textiles and social studies,” she said.



