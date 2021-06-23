Leaving Cert Accounting summed up as ‘pleasing manageable and fair’

Changes to Leaving Cert Accounting papers, at both levels, meant that candidates had more choice and one less question to tackle, which one teacher estimated have them an extra 45 minutes to consider their answers.

Noelle Moran, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative said, in this three-hour exam, timing “can be a stress pressure point, even for students who have great knowledge of the subject”.

But the changes were “a huge help and viewed by students, particularly at higher level, as generous”, she said.

Ms Moran, who teaches at St Jarlath’s, Tuam, Co Galway, described both the higher and ordinary level papers as “pleasing, manageable and fair”.

Ray O’Loughlin of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said those who opted to sit the exam were rewarded with questions that were “uncomplicated and very straightforward”.

However, he said that the choice may have surprised some students, especially as incomplete records and tabular statements both failed to appear in Section 2, while cash budgeting failed to appear in Section 3 for the sixth year in a row.

But he added: “The degree of difficulty of the questions that did appear was not a problem however, and there was excellent choice throughout the paper.”

One of the new features this year was internal choice in Q1, and Ms Moran said it “would have been very welcome”.

Maria Lyle of the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland (BSTAI) said while there were some challenging adjustments in Q1, “students who practiced past exam papers should have been prepared and should have been able to handle these adjustments”.

Mr O’Loughlin thought both options in this question were “very manageable and most students would probably have opted to do the sole trader one.

It was in Section 2 that students had to answer only one of three questions, rather than two of three, and Mr O’Loughlin described them all as “nice”, but expressed surprise at the absence of incomplete records and tabular statements.

Ms Moran said students would have appreciated the guarantee that the interpretation of accounts question would feature in this section this year.

Section 3 is management accounting and Mr O’Loughlin described both questions as “very manageable”. He said “the main surprise was that cash budgets did not come up”.

Ms Moran commented that students would have been happy that costing and budgeting were the subject of separate questions. “In some years, they are mixed and you could get caught out.”

She felt that candidates would have liked that flexible budgeting appeared, as “this topic is favoured by students”.

Ms Lyle described the ordinary level paper as “very fair” and said that “students who practiced past examination papers would have been happy”.