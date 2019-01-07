Leaving the nest? Finding a home from home
Accommodation
First years who have to leave home to attend college are advised either to stay with a family in a 'digs' arrangement or, if possible, live on campus. All third-level colleges have accommodation offices to help students find somewhere to live. All the universities, and some other colleges, have campus accommodation. Booking arrangements vary but here is a guide:
DCU
Applications are expected to open early April for two weeks. Preference is given to students who achieve at least 575 points and the remainder of rooms are allocated by lottery. There is a €50 non-refundable registration fee, which wll be included in the deposit where an application is successful.
Rates to be confirmed in February. The rate for 2018/19 for a bedroom in its Larkfield apartments is €5,395 and a single room in Hampstead apartments is €5,729.
Maynooth University
Pre-booking opens May 1. This is a first come, first served online process, with a booking deposit of €500, refundable in October if no CAO offer in Round 1.
Bookings cancelled after Round 1 will be re-offered on Tuesday, August 20.
Rates for 2019/20 will be €4,600/€4,900/€6,370 depending on whether it's a shared room with ensuite/single room with shared bathroom/single room ensuite. Charge includes booking fee, which covers utilities.
NUI Galway
Applications for 2019/20 open the week of February 18. Rates for 2018/19 at the Corrib Village complex range from €3,490-€5,700 and at the new Goldcrest Village, the rates were €6,250 and €6,400.
Trinity College Dublin
Incoming students are mainly accommodated in college residences at Trinity Hall, Dartry - a 20-minute cycle or public transport journey from the college. Applications from Leaving Cert students will be accepted from mid-April onwards. Provisional offers of accommodation will be made in advance of CAO course offers. Firm offers will be made to students who receive a place on a course in Trinity. In 2018/19, prices started at €5,462.
UCC
Applications may be made between February 6 and March 6 and are included in a lottery soon afterwards. Criteria for eligibility include living more than 45km from UCC. Rates for 2019/20 available this month. After the lottery, rooms will be offered to successful applicants by email. An offer must be accepted within one week and a €300 booking deposit paid. Remaining applicants are placed on a waiting list.
UCD
A waiting list opens in May. When CAO offers are published in August, there is an opportunity to book a room based on waiting-list ranking. For 2019/20, a room in its Belgrove or Merville Apartments will be €7,114 including utilities and insurance.
UL
Rooms are allocated on the basis of a lottery system. Incoming first years will be able to apply online for the lottery in February - it will be open for applications for about three weeks. There is a non-refundable booking fee of €50. After the lottery closes, successful applicants will be advised. Anyone who is unsuccessful will be placed on a priority waiting list.
