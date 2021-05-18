Leaving Cert students must stick to exam pods both in and out of school

Leaving Cert candidates will have to stick to their exam “pods” – in and out of school - while they are sitting written papers next month.

It is among the measures outlined in detailed guidance from State Examinations Commission (SEC) on the conduct of the exams against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Warning that even a possibility of having Covid-19, will prevent a student from doing an exam, the SEC said: “In all circumstances, public health considerations must take precedence over examinations attendance.”

Where a classroom is used as an exam centre, it will cater for a maximum of 10 students, plus a superintendent. That will be a pod.

About 60,000 students in more than 700 schools have entered to sit one or more written paper and the exam arrangements have been drawn up in collaboration with the public health authorities.

The SEC has set out strict rules on the circumstances in which candidates will not be allowed in to sit an exam, or exams:

*they have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

*they are unwell or have any symptoms of Covid-19.

*they develop Covid-19 symptoms at any stage over the course of the exams.

*they are self-isolating, have been instructed to self-isolate.

*they are quarantining or restricting their movements.

*they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Public Health teams will play a key role, as they currently do in schools, and it will not be up to principals to refuse entry to the exams to those they believe may be close contacts, or those they believe to be unwell or have symptoms.

“These determinations will be made by Public Health in a timely manner,” the guidance states.

In a worst case scenario, where there is a serious outbreak of Covid-19 in a school community during the exams, Public Health teams will decide whether an exam centre or centres in a school should close.

There will be no alternative sitting of the exams in any circumstances, but students who want to attend a funeral of a close relative on an exam day, may be facilitated with a later or earlier start on the same day.

Exam chiefs also point to the possibility that exams themselves may not run “due to a more significant disruption such as a school closure or a local, county, regional or national lockdown”.

Whether it is an individual student who is excluded from the exam centre or a situation where an exam centre closes, accredited grades will act as a “safety net”.

Face coverings will be mandatory for both students and exam superintendents and desks will be at least two metres apart in all directions.

The only exception to the face covering rule will be students who have been exempted from wearing a face mask on medical grounds, who will sit their exams in a special exam centre.

But students who have not been attending school due to refusal to wear face masks will only be allowed to sit their exams provided they wear a face mask.

Because there are no Junior Cycle exams, schools have the capacity to cater for the Leaving Cert exams while adhering to public health advice. Overall, there will be about 5,000 exam centres, the same as in years where the Junior Cycle exams run.

Where a classroom is used as an exam centre, it will cater for a maximum of 10 students, plus a superintendent. That will be a pod.

Schools may also have multiple exam centres in larger spaces such as libraries or gyms, with pods of candidates, with each pod separated by a ‘valley’ of four metres. The maximum - in a modern school gym - would be three pods of 23 pupils each plus three superintendents.

The SEC stresses the need for students to exercise care in the run up to the exams in order to minimise the risk of Covid spreading and jeopardising their opportunity to sit the exams.

.It says candidates have personal responsibility to manage their own behaviour “while best efforts are being made to ensure that all candidates who want to sit examinations will be able to sit them, it is entirely possible that not all candidates will be able to do so”

Ahead of June 9, the SEC advises that students stay within their normal pod, such as their class or family pod and, when the exams start, to stay within their exam centre pod, before between and after exams.

Students are told to “limit interactions with others even in outdoor settings” including “not getting together with other candidates in study groups in advance of, or over the course of, the examinations”.

The guidance warns: “If candidates act without due care, it could mean that they and/or their friends do not get to sit their examinations due to Covid-19.”

The SEC also has a message for students who have not opted to sit any exams, and who may be finishing school earlier as a result, to be “ be mindful of their friends who intend to sit the examinations”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​