Leaving Cert results 2022: Our expert answers all your questions and queries

Leaving Cert students who applied for the most sought-after courses face a fight for places. Stock image

As students receive their Leaving Cert results there will be many queries.

Guidance counsellor Mairéad Fitzimons is on hand at independent.ie today to offer advice and support to students and their families: email questions to contact@independent.ie with the subject line 'Leaving Cert' OR tweet a question with the hashtag #indoleavingcert

This is in addition to the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) helpline 1800 265 165 ,open from 2-8pm today , where guidance counsellors will deal with one-to-one queries.

The helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education and the Irish Independent/independent.ie