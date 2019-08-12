Leaving Cert results 2019: Here are the important dates for the weeks ahead
The countdown to the Leaving Cert results is on... here are the important dates for your diary for the weeks ahead.
Tuesday, August 13
Leaving Cert results issued.
Wednesday, August 14
9am: SEC opens (online only) for applications to view Leaving Cert scripts.
Access to marks for different exam components, such as orals (online only).
Thursday, August 15
2pm: CAO Round 1 offers released. Applicants who have not received an offer will receive a Statement of Application email.
Friday, August 16
5pm: Deadline for applications to view Leaving Cert scripts.
5pm: SEC appeals applications service (online only) opens.
Tuesday, August 20
12 noon: CAO Available Places facility opens.
Tuesday, August 20 — Wednesday, August 21
Scripts available for viewing.
Thursday, August 22
5pm: Deadline for appeals applications.
Friday, August 23
5.15pm: Deadline for acceptance of Round 1 offers.
Wednesday, August 28
10am: Round 2 offers issued.
Friday, August 30
5.15pm: Deadline for acceptance of Round 2 offers.
September
CAO offers issued on a weekly basis.
Week beginning September 16
Leaving Cert appeals results available (online only).
Friday, September 20
6am: CAO offers to candidates upgraded on appeal.
Wednesday, September 25
5.15pm: CAO offer season ends.
Online Editors