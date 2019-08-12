The countdown to the Leaving Cert results is on... here are the important dates for your diary for the weeks ahead.

Leaving Cert results 2019: Here are the important dates for the weeks ahead

Tuesday, August 13

Leaving Cert results issued.

Wednesday, August 14

9am: SEC opens (online only) for applications to view Leaving Cert scripts.

Access to marks for different exam components, such as orals (online only).

Thursday, August 15

2pm: CAO Round 1 offers released. Applicants who have not received an offer will receive a Statement of Application email.

Friday, August 16

5pm: Deadline for applications to view Leaving Cert scripts.

5pm: SEC appeals applications service (online only) opens.

Tuesday, August 20

12 noon: CAO Available Places facility opens.

Tuesday, August 20 — Wednesday, August 21

Scripts available for viewing.

Thursday, August 22

5pm: Deadline for appeals applications.

Friday, August 23

5.15pm: Deadline for acceptance of Round 1 offers.

Wednesday, August 28

10am: Round 2 offers issued.

Friday, August 30

5.15pm: Deadline for acceptance of Round 2 offers.

September

CAO offers issued on a weekly basis.

Week beginning September 16

Leaving Cert appeals results available (online only).

Friday, September 20

6am: CAO offers to candidates upgraded on appeal.

Wednesday, September 25

5.15pm: CAO offer season ends.

