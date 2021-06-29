Leaving Cert PE paper revisits O’Donovan brothers Olympic success

Sean McGrath from Rathoe Co Carlow who completed the Leaving Cert PE paper at Tullow Community School. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

It wouldn’t the first time they lifted the nation’s spirit, but Ireland’s O’Donovan brothers must have produced plenty of smiles among Physical Education higher level candidates.

They featured in a question, on rowing in the Olympics, under the heading of Paul O’Donovan’s famous “close the eyes and pull like a dog” phrase about their 2016 Olympic silver success.

While there was plenty of choice in the paper, this was the compulsory Case Study question accounting for almost one third of the marks available for the written exam, and teachers welcomed it as a “very relevant”.

Andrew Phelan, an Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) subject representative of Coláiste Phádraig CBS, Lucan, Co Dublin said teachers described papers, at both levels, as “broad and balanced with lots of choice”.

While the overall message was positive, Mr Phelan teachers felt that some questions were “quite specific”, such as one on anti-doping, where students were asked about peptides, rather than “an anti-doping drug you have studied”.

He said there was also a view that where there were multiple parts to a question, examiners tried to “squeeze a lot in”.

PE is one of the newest Leaving Cert subjects and was examined for the first time in the postponed Leaving Cert 2020, in November. Half the marks are awarded for the written paper and the other half for practical assessment

Initially it was available in 64 schools, but was rolled out nationally for fifth years in September 2020, where schools wanted to add it to their subject choices.