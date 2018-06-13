Leaving Cert French higher level students treated to a 'young, modern paper'

A manageable paper that was a fair test of students’ abilities, although challenging in parts, was how teacher Carole Oiknine described the Leaving Certificate French higher level exam.

Ms Oiknine, of Dublin’s Institute of Education, said the “young, modern paper” featured themes that would have appealed to students, such as mobile phones in schools and social media.

She thought the first reading comprehension was “quite manageable”. The second was “more “challenging and featured some advanced vocabulary, although most questions were accessible.” “Students would have needed to have had plenty of practice reading literary passages, as well as a wide range of vocabulary, to understand it well” she said.

In the productive writing section, Ms Oiknine thought the first opinion piece was quite testing, with students asked to suggest solutions to improve rural life in Ireland. “It was a question that was difficult to predict, and students would have had to formulate their own sentences, rather than rely on rote learning” she said. She described the diary entry question was “quite manageable and it would have been a popular choice”, while the four opinion pieces in Q3 “would have posed no problems to well-prepared students.”

As for ordinary level, Ms Oiknine described it as “a lovely paper”, with “well predicted topics”.

