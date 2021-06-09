Leaving Cert exams kick off, but students have added cushion of accredited grades

It is the strangest start to the Leaving Cert ever.

There may be plenty of traditional first-day nerves, but they will find a soft landing on the cushion of accredited grades being prepared for all students.

Exam season kicks off in earnest today, with up to 55,000 of this year’s candidates entered to sit one or both of the first two papers, English Paper One and Home Economics.

Because they have the fall-back of accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks, not all of the 61,500 Leaving Cert 2021 candidates are doing exams – but nine in 10 have indicated they would take at least one.

The 61,500 includes 58,342 students entered for the traditional Leaving Cert and 3,177 candidates doing the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) programme.

Almost 40,000 students, two-thirds of candidates, have entered to sit at least five exams, although many may not turn up on the day.

According to its latest circular to schools, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) believes that given the choices available to students, “attendance for the exams is likely to be unpredictable”.

There is anecdotal evidence that students’ commitment to the written papers has dropped since school finished, with more happy to put their trust in their teachers for more subjects.

Those who do the exams are maximising their chances of achieving the best results possible: where an exam grade in a subject differs from the accredited grade, a student will be awarded the better of the two.

It is expected to lead to grade inflation and means keen competition for many college courses, although more CAO offers will be made.

The dual approach to assessment is intended to compensate for two difficult years. There were school closures forced by the Covid pandemic, which took this year’s Leaving Cert candidates out of the classroom for months and into a previously unknown world of remote teaching and learning,

For those doing exams, there is also a lot more choice in and time between questions to make up for parts of the curriculum they may not have covered properly. The proportion of candidates who indicated their intention to sit exams varies from subject to subject – with Irish the least popular, attracting only 48pc of students; yet up to 92pc for applied maths.

In most subjects, between 60pc and 85pc of students have entered for the exam: 63pc of candidates plan to do so in French, 69pc in English, 73pc in maths, 77pc in home economics and 80pc in accounting.

The dual assessment approach has given rise to questions as to whether the two processes, both of which are operating under the aegis of the SEC, will be truly independent of each other.

But the commission said the performance of candidates in their written exams would not be used in calculating their accredited grades; nor will accredited grades have any input to the exam results.

“They will be run as two separate processes and will be brought together only for the purposes of issuing the results, including determining the better result for those candidates who have opted for both,” the SEC said.

While traditional examiners will mark the papers, accredited grades will be delivered through a process to be implemented by US consultants, Educational Testing Services.

Because of the two processes, results will be released on September 3 – more than two weeks later than usual – with CAO offers following on September 7.

Students applying to the UK have extra breathing space, with an announcement from UCAS, its centralised applications service, that the date for acceptance of offers has been extended to September 8.