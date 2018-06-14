Leaving Cert business higher level paper warmly received by teachers
A lovely paper, with excellent short questions that gave students a lovely start and long questions that were all fair, summed up the Leaving Certificate business higher level paper for teacher Keith Hannigan.
He described the short questions as “the nicest ever”, with a new style introduced in one, where students were asked to fill in blanks. “A lovely question” he said.
Mr Hannigan, of Dublin’s Institute of Education, liked the topicality of the applied business question, on cycling and the Celtic Greenway.
Plenty of topical issues in Section 3 Part 1 as well, including one on how Enterprise Ireland helps indigenous Irish firms and another on the opportunities and challenges for foreign firms in Ireland and the benefits of the European Monetary Union.
Section 3, Part 2 included a question on Ryanair that he described as “gorgeous” , a word he also used in connection with a question on Cadbury’s.
The only question he thought “slightly tricky” was Q5, on Supermac, where “students were really required to think.”
In Q6 about HRM, leadership and tax, a panel interview featured, the first time this had been asked, he said.
Online Editors