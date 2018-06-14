Leaving Cert business higher level paper warmly received by teachers

He described the short questions as “the nicest ever”, with a new style introduced in one, where students were asked to fill in blanks. “A lovely question” he said.

Mr Hannigan, of Dublin’s Institute of Education, liked the topicality of the applied business question, on cycling and the Celtic Greenway.

Plenty of topical issues in Section 3 Part 1 as well, including one on how Enterprise Ireland helps indigenous Irish firms and another on the opportunities and challenges for foreign firms in Ireland and the benefits of the European Monetary Union.