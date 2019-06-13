Leaving Cert Business: 'An excellent paper, with a really great choice of questions'

An excellent paper, with a really great choice of questions, was how teacher Keith Hannigan described Leaving Cert higher level Business.

An excellent paper, with a really great choice of questions, was how teacher Keith Hannigan described Leaving Cert higher level Business.

"Students will be delighted; those who studied past papers and worked hard will be richly rewarded," he said.

The short questions had "something for everyone", added Mr Hannigan, of Dublin’s Institute of Education.

Section 2, Applied Business, had a topical question on enterprise and the benefits of being an entrepreneur for which "students would have been hoping", he said.

"There were also lovely questions on management activities and the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act. If students had practised with past papers they would have been very pleased here," he added.

Not for the first time in the 2019 exams, the environment popped up, with a Section 3 question on how companies can be more green.

"This was a great question, and nice and topical. It’s lovely to see that the business subject took on the idea of how a company can be more environmentally friendly," Mr Hannigan continued.

Another topical issue touched on in this section was the EU with "a lovely question that didn’t tackle Brexit head-on, but instead focused on the benefits of continuing to trade within the Eurozone," he said.

In Section 3, Part 2, Mr Hannigan thought students would have loved Q4, which focused on leadership and motivation, "a topic that they are usually strong on".

Other candidate-friendly questions here dealt with the consequences of a fall in sales in a phone company, marketing a Fitbit watch and the launch of a new fizzy drink.

Yeats College Galway teachers Shauna Mujic and Mary Kelly described it as a balanced paper, where "students were required to think on their feet and use and adapt the information they had learned".

In the Section 2, the Applied Business Question (ABQ), they thought Part C "may have thrown students as they were required to discuss the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act with regard to a service provider, however as with all ABQ questions, the points lie within the case study."

They said there was a "very nice mix" of long questions in Section 3, "that will have rewarded the student who can adapt their learned material".

The Yeats teachers noted the lack of mention of the 'B word' in Q3 on trading in the Eurozone, which they described "as very fair but not as topical as expected, with no mention of Brexit!".

Online Editors