Leaving Cert 2022: What you need to know about filling in the AP1 form

To get the most out of the Leaving Cert appeals process, complete an AP1 form

1. Request an AP1 form and leave it outside the viewing centre with a pen and notepad.

2. If you discover an error, take a photograph of it. You will not be able to take any notes inside the centre.

3. If you are concerned that you may not remember why you marked this section as an error (especially if you have found a lot of them or your teacher has pointed it out) you may wish to leave the centre to make a note and then return. Always record as much detail as possible.

Read More

4. Do this as many times as necessary until you have worked through the entire paper.

5. Return your paper to the organising superintendent (the teacher in the school in charge of exams).

6. Transcribe your notes from the rough work page to the AP1 form, in as much detail as possible and request that the AP1 form should accompany your appeal.

7. During the appeal process the paper will be remarked in line with the marking scheme. The examiner will have to address each point outlined on the AP1 form.

8. If viewing the script online, the process is similar, except that the candidate will be able to take note of the issues they see while the script is open in front of them. They can then request an AP1 form and complete it in as much detail as possible.

Read More