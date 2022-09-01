Leaving Cert 2022: The key dates if you want to appeal your exam grade for CAO offers

If a candidate is disappointed with any of their grades, they may want to consider appealing a result, or even more than one.

A student who finds themselves in this position may be concerned that they will not achieve their desired CAO offer with the results in hand, but it is important not to panic.

If a student is feeling short-changed, it is a good idea to take the opportunity to view their exam scripts in advance, because this will give them a much clearer idea as to whether there are solid grounds for a challenge.

The appeals process kicks in next week, from Tuesday, September 6, and, while weighing up their options in that regard, it may also be helpful for students to begin exploring other potential avenues to a career of choice, such as progressing through the further education route, direct entry to private colleges, and UCAS, the UK’s CAO equivalent.

After receiving their results, any student thinking about seeking a re-check in one or more grades has at least a week – until noon on Monday, September 12 – to submit an appeal. By then, the CAO Round 1 offers will have been released and that may resolve the issue for many.

Others, who don’t get a preferred offer and who find themselves only slightly short on points, may hope an appeal would pay dividends and lead to an offer in a later CAO round. Students in this position should be aware that the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has not yet provided a date for the release of the appeal outcomes.

The SEC aims to release appeal outcomes before the offer season ends in mid-October but, with the late issue of Leaving Cert results, due to the second sitting in July and other factors, and without knowing how many appeals may come in, the SEC has cautioned that it cannot commit to a specific time-frame. It says “every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible”.

Last year, the appeals outcomes were released the week before the final CAO round, Round 5, which this year is on October 11.

If a late offer is made, colleges will point out the tuition time already lost and, in some cases, may suggest deferring the place for a year.

Ahead of CAO Round 1 on September 8, there are some key events of relevance to students who may be considering an appeal.

From noon on Tuesday, September 6, this year’s Leaving Cert candidates will be provided with access to information about their exam results so they can be fully informed about making a decision to appeal. They will see their overall marks and also the marks for each component, such as orals, aurals, and portfolios as well as the written papers.

Then, from 5pm on Tuesday, September 6, candidates can apply to view their exam scripts in one or more subjects, where they will see exactly how they scored in each question.

This window to apply to view scripts is open until 8pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Because of the delayed results this year, the timeline both for viewing scripts and submitting an appeal is tighter than usual.

The SEC says the deadlines will be strictly applied so as to ensure that the remaining stages of the appeal process can be completed as quickly as possible. It will not accept late applications.

So, it is probably best to make an appeal as soon as the viewing has been completed, while also remembering it is not essential to view scripts in order to appeal.

While there is no charge for viewing scripts, there is a fee for each subject a candidate wishes to appeal.

Over the next few days take some time to chat with family and friends. It is important to digest your feelings and not to rush into any decisions.

You can also contact the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) helpline on 1800 265 165, if you would like to speak to a guidance counsellor in confidence.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin