Leaving Cert 2022: The golden rules to reduce stress on exam days

For Leaving Cert students who have been working diligently up to this point, this is the time to focus on exam technique, flash cards and the final details of preparation.

For those who did not get started as early as they might have liked to, there is still a lot that can be achieved.

We cannot change what has gone before but focused and strategic study can pay off in grades and points. Make a list of work that needs to be done, work through them and tick them off as each one is achieved. Prioritise subjects that will be examined early such as English and Home Economics but be careful not to neglect others.

It is always surprising how quickly the Leaving Cert exams become the new normal in the life of the candidates but the first few days may be stressful. It is important to prepare not only by studying but by paying attention to wellbeing and reducing stress in as many aspects of your life as possible by eating well, keeping up fluids, seeing friends, resting and exercise.

Parents can help by keeping the food and healthy snacks coming regularly, being available for chats or emotional moments and inviting their young person out for walks or encouraging movement breaks.

The night before the exams, students should ensure that they finish their preparations reasonably early and consider taking some exercise after the final study session. This will help clear the head and prepare for sleep. If there is anything that might require another look before the exam, consider getting up early rather than staying up late.

Organise clothes and the bag for school etc in advance to reduce any possible stress in the morning. Parents might help by making breakfast or offering a lift to the exam centre.

Arrive at the exam venue with plenty of time to spare and make sure to know where the particular exam centre is located — do not presume that it will be in the same place for each exam. In some schools there are a huge number of exam centres, so it is important to check.

Bring your exam number with you and follow all the rules of the exam centre. Make sure you repack your bag each night. Forgetting an essential part of your kit, for example a calculator, causes huge upset and the school may not have any available. This might sound basic but I have seen this happen year after year.

Finally, take some time to prepare in a quiet corner before starting the exam. Stay away from those who may cause you extra stress and take one exam and one moment at a time.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin

