| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaving Cert 2022: The golden rules to reduce stress on exam days

Arrive at the exam hall with plenty of time to spare. Stock image Expand

Close

Arrive at the exam hall with plenty of time to spare. Stock image

Arrive at the exam hall with plenty of time to spare. Stock image

Arrive at the exam hall with plenty of time to spare. Stock image

Aoife Walsh

For Leaving Cert students who have been working diligently up to this point, this is the time to focus on exam technique, flash cards and the final details of preparation.

For those who did not get started as early as they might have liked to, there is still a lot that can be achieved.

Related topics

More On Leaving Certificate

Most Watched

Privacy