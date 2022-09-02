Leaving Cert 2022: from meditation fans to debate champions – meet today’s top achievers as results released

Celebrating 8 H1s and 1 H2 in his Leaving Cert at CBC Cork is Leonardo Mottareale from Passage West. Picture: John Allen/Provision

A STUDENT who scored an impressive eight H1s in his Leaving Cert has hailed meditation as a key asset in coping with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic during his studies.

Leonardo Motte Reale (18) said he was delighted with his results at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork - but planned a quiet dinner with his parents to celebrate on Friday evening.

He then plans a night on the town with his friends on Saturday to celebrate his Leaving Cert scores before beginning packing for his overseas third level studies.

"I'm delighted with my results and now hope to study economics and German at the University of Warwick in England," he said.

Leonardo lives in Passage West on Cork's upper harbour.

His parents, Fabio and Chiara, moved to Cork from their native Italy over 20 years ago and Leonardo was born and raised on Leeside.

Fabio is from Naples and Chiara is from Como.

Leonardo loves music and is also a keen football fan, supporting Napoli in Serie A.

"I support them because my Dad is from Naples," Leonardo admitted.

He has already visited Warwick and cannot wait to begin his studies in the famous English university located just a short distance from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Leonardo said he also has an interest in meditation.

"I think meditation is very important. I found it very helpful with my studies and with dealing with all the issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Discovering meditation really was a turning point for me."

His other passion is music and he hopes to find time during his Warwick studies to attend concerts in the UK.

CBC Principal David Lordon said they were very proud of Leonardo's results and the achievements of their entire 2022 Leaving Cert class.

A student hailed as a true 'Renaissance person' put his country before himself for his Leaving Cert results.

Fergal Desmond (18) had to get his Leaving Cert results while overseas as he was in Oxford University representing Ireland in the World Secondary School Debating Championships this week.

The young Cork student won his place on the five-person Irish debating team last year in the face of ferocious competition.

The Christian Brothers Cork (CBC) student scored an impressive eight H1s in his Leaving Cert - an incredible achievement given his list of interests and hobbies.

CBC Principal David Lordon pointed out that not only is Fergal on the Irish international schools debating team but he also won a medal in the International Schools Chemistry Olympiad.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Fergal is also a highly regarded musician, being both a talented pianist and violinist.

"He is a remarkable young man - a true Renaissance person, if you like," Mr Lordon said.

Fergal, who lives in Douglas, is expected home next week from England before deciding on his university plans.

He is said to be planning a quiet meal with his family to celebrate his Leaving Cert scores before going out to celebrate with his friends.

The young man's interests range from science to languages and music.