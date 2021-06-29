Leaving Cert 2021: Politics and Society higher level paper has strong pandemic focus

The Politics and Society higher level paper could not have been more relevant with plenty on the pandemic, but one teacher was critical that the ordinary level paper did not have the same focus.

Common to papers was a poignant image portraying the digital divide that was all too evident when schools closed. It shows a clearly disadvantaged child looking through a window at another young student, watching an online class on a laptop.

Higher level candidates were asked what it said about equality of opportunity in education and Paul McAndrew and Dr Jerome Devitt, The Institute of Education, Dublin described it as “an extraordinarily topical and interesting question.”

Brendan Greene, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative, was similarly impressed and said it captured the equality of opportunity principle at the core of TUI policy.

But Mr Greene, of St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamiliton, Co Leitrim, was critical of the question on the ordinary level paper, where the same image was used. He said the link to the image was vague and question itself was “hugely verbal” and difficult for ordinary level students.

In general, Mr Greene complimented the topicality and pandemic focus of the higher level paper, and said students would have been happy with it. In contrast, he felt ordinary level students had a paper that “by and large, ignored the pandemic experience” he said.

Pa O’Driscoll, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, felt both papers were fair and topical and any “student who pays attention to the news would have found them very doable.”

Key topics on this paper included racial discrimination, media and fake news, climate and Traveller rights, with a focus on Eileen Flynn made history when she became the first Traveller appointed to the Seanad.

As in all Leaving Cert papers this year, there was lots of choice, although Mr McAndrew and Dr Devitt said higher level students “needed to adapt their knowledge to questions across the paper and learnt off essays would have been of little use.”

They noted that in the Section A short questions, there was a “nice” one on the advantages and disadvantages of coalition governments.

In Section B, answers were based on a critical analysis of two documents, both focusing on the reliability of information provided by different sources during the pandemic.

Mr McAndrew and Dr Devitt said the documents were much more dense than in previous years and the students would have needed the extra time to read and reread them, although questions were straightforward .

In Section C, discursive essays, students had to do only one from five, rather than two and Mr Greene said the choice was good.

One option in Section C was around a Covid-related headline from the Irish Independent in March 2020: ‘This crisis shows we need a social contract to protect all our people.’

Another featured a quote from Irishman Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergency Programme, 2020, on the threat to life posed, not just by Covid, but by global inequalities and discrimination in societies around the world.

Mr McAndrew and Dr Devitt said another, on the gender pay gap, was topical and challenging, and “really required students to think and adapt their knowledge to their answer”.