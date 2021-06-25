There was a difference of opinion between teachers as to how much benefit students got from the reduction, from six to five, in the number of questions to be answered on the Leaving Cert Applied Maths higher level paper.

Tony McGennis, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, said it was a time-consuming paper. He said questions “seem to be longer” and students were “pushed for time.” In his view, it would have been ideal if students had to answer only four questions.

However, Aidan Roantree, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, who described it as the “nicest applied maths papers in years,” said “questions were the same length as always, which meant that overall students had more time.”

Mr Roantree said questions 1-5 and Q10 are the most popular every year, and “any student would have found five nice questions within these six”.

He said the second half of Q2 had an easy but unusual simultaneous equation variation that hasn’t been asked in a long time.

Although Q6a was standard, the vertical circular motion in Q6b would have caused fewer students than normal to attempt this question, he said. Mr McGennis offered Q6b , about child sliding into a sandpit, as an example of a lengthy question

Mr Roantree thought Q7, which continued a recent pattern of the involvement of more complicated centre of gravity ideas, would probably have deterred the vast majority of students from going anywhere it.

Questions 7, 8 and 9 are usually the least popular on this paper and Mr McGennis said this year, the “handiest question” was probably Q8, on moment of inertia.

In a comment on the ordinary level paper, Mr McGennis said the “standard was quite high, especially the popular questions, 2,3 and 4, which would not have been out of place at higher level”.