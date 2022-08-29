Language campaigners hit out at plan to move part of leaving cert to end of fifth year

Language campaigners have said the decision to move the Leaving Cert Irish and English Paper 1 to fifth year has “no educational basis”.

Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge has called on the Minister of Education Norma Foley to reverse the decision.

It comes as an exams oversight body warned the move could also disadvantage male students.

Minister Foley announced last March the exams would move from sixth year to fifth year from September 2023 as part of reforms to the senior cycle aimed at “enriching students’ educational experience”.

The president of Conradh na Gaeilge said according to information obtained from a Freedom of Information request sent by the Conradh to the Department of Education, it was “very clear” that the State Examinations Commissions (SEC) was “worried” about the plan.

The SEC also warned that the plan would “significantly disadvantage” male students if implemented as proposed, internal documents show.

Conradh’s Paula Melvin said: “It is clear that there was no educational basis for the decision. and that there were no discussions with Irish language teachers about the implications of this change.

“They often said in correspondence that the specifications would need to be revised and adapted if Paper 1 was moved forward by more than a few weeks.

“They also mentioned the potential disadvantage for boys in terms of maturity when examining composition at the end of fifth year. We are surprised that the Department of Education went ahead with the proposal when these concerns were made known to them.”

The general secretary of the organisation, Julian de Spáinn, said that in addition Conradh was calling on the minister to begin the development of an Irish language policy for the education system from pre-school to third level, “as Fianna Fáil promised in the general election in 2020 and which is referred to in the Government Programme, without further delay.”

“We do not believe that any major changes should be made to the Irish language in the education system until this has been done,” Mr de Spáinn said.