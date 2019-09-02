The Junior Cert results will be published on Friday October 4, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

Junior Cert results to be published about three weeks later than usual

It is about three weeks later than usual, because of the major overhaul to the Leaving Cert results and appeals process this year.

The Leaving Cert results were issued a day earlier and the appeals process has been shortened to allow for outcomes to be released in the week beginning September 16.

Earlier this year, the SEC advised schools that it hoped to release Junior Cert results at the end of September but that is now being pushed out to the first week in October.

It emerged last week that the number of appeals had almost double d this year, which has put further pressure on the SEC.

Online Editors