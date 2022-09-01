It’s not too late to apply for a Susi grant to support you at third level

If you plan to attend further or higher education, the Susi grant is the main source of State financial assistance.

The priority closing date for new applications passed in July, but it is not too late to apply. Pre-July 9 applicants received a guarantee that funds would be in place for the beginning of term.

For one reason or another, many applicants do not meet the July deadline. While there is still time to apply, successful candidates will find their funds may not be ready for the start of the academic year.

Anyone even considering third level who thinks they may be eligible for a grant should make their application now. If they subsequently decide not to attend college or defer their place, then their funds will not be drawn down.

Susi is means-tested and applications for 2022-2023 are assessed on gross income between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

This year there has been a number of positive changes to the scheme, including a €200 across-the-board increase in the grant.

The qualifying distance (between home and college) for the ‘non-adjacent’ grant has also reduced from 45km to 30km, which means more students will receive a higher payment.

The income threshold rate for the standard rate grant has increased by €1,000, allowing more families to qualify. Application is online, through the susi.ie website.

Susi will process new applications as they are received although they cannot guarantee that payments will be received in time for registration.

Intending applicants should begin by completing the ‘eligibility reckoner’ on susi.ie – which will give a good indication of eligibility. Once an application is submitted, it can be tracked online.

There is plenty of help available through the Susi helpline as well as its social media channels.